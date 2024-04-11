IPL 2024: Bumrah scalps fifer but Du Plessis, Karthik and Patidar power RCB to 196/8

Mumbai, April 11
Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah took a fifer but Royal Challengers Bengaluru still managed to reach to 196 for 8 in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.
Bumrah returned with impressive figures of 5 for 21.
While Faf du Plessis made 61 off 40 balls, Rajat Patidar hit 50 off 26 balls. Virat Kohli had a rare off day.
Towards the end, Dinesh Karthik made a 23-ball unbeaten 53-run cameo to take RCB to a competitive total.
Brief Scores:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 196 for 8 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 61, Rajat Patidar 50, Dinesh Karthik 53 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 5/21).
