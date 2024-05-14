IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals beat LSG by 19 runs

New Delhi, May 14
Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 19 runs in the IPL here on Tuesday.
DC posted 208 for four in their must-win game against LSG. Opener Abhishek Porel scored a 33-ball 58 at the top while a rearguard act by Tristan Stubbs (57 not out off 25 deliveries) took DC over the 200-run mark.
In response, LSG ended at 189 for nine despite fighting fifties from Nicholas Pooran (61 off 27) and Arshad Khan (58 not out off 33).
Brief Scores:
Delhi Capitals 208 for 4 in 20 overs (Abhishek Porel 58, Tristan Stubbs 57 not out, Shai Hope 38; Naveen-ul-haq 2/41). LSG 189/9 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 61, Arshad Khan 58 not out; Ishant Sharma 3/34).
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise 'scam': AAP will be made co-accused in money laundering case, ED tells Delhi High Court
Political parties can be prosecuted for money laundering, De...
Arvind Kejriwal’s PA misbehaved with Swati Maliwal at CM house, strict action will be taken: AAP’s Sanjay Singh
BJP demanded that Singh’s statement should be the basis for ...
Former Indian Army officer working with UN killed in Gaza, first international casualty since Israel-Hamas conflict
Col Waibhav Anil Kale, 46, who took premature retirement fro...
1 official dead, 7 rescued after massive fire breaks out at Income Tax office in Delhi
The I-T department says there is no data loss pertaining to ...
‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal
US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Pat...