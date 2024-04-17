IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals bundle out Gujarat Titans for 89

Ahmedabad, April 17
Opting to field, Delhi Capitals bowled out former champions Gujarat Titans for a meagre 89 in their IPL match here on Wednesday.
It was a batting capitulation for GT as Rashid Khan emerged as the top-scorer with a 24-ball 31.
Sai Sudharsan (12) and Rahul Tewatia (10) were the only other batters to reach double figures.
This is GT's lowest total in IPL, surpassing the previous lowest score of 125, which also came against DC in Ahmedabad last year.
Mukesh Kumar (3/14) was the most successful bowler for DC, while Ishant Sharma (2/8) and Tristan Stubbs (2/11) also took two wickets apiece.
Brief Scores:
Gujarat Titans: 89 all out in 17.3 overs (Rashid Khan 31; Mukesh Kumar 3/14).
