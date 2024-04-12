 IPL 2024: Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep steer DC to their second win of season : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • IPL 2024
  • IPL 2024: Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep steer DC to their second win of season

IPL 2024: Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep steer DC to their second win of season

Kuldeep (3/20) sizzled with a three-wicket haul

IPL 2024: Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep steer DC to their second win of season

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishab Pant with Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of LSGs K L Rahul during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, in Lucknow on April 12, 2024. PTI



PTI

Lucknow, April 12

Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk announced himself with a belligerent half-century on his IPL debut after spinner Kuldeep Yadav dazzled with the ball as Delhi Capitals recorded a morale-boosting six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants here on Friday.

Ayush Badoni (55 not out off 35 balls) smashed a quick-fire unbeaten half century to help the Super Giants recover to a respectable 167/7 after Kuldeep (3/20) sizzled with a three-wicket haul.

Fraser-McGurk (55 off 35 balls) and skipper Rishabh Pant (41) struck a 77-run partnership to take the match away from the hosts and secure DC's second win of the season.

The 22-year-old Australian, known for his aggressive approach, smoked a shot of length delivery off Yash Thakur over deep mid-wicket to get his first-ever runs in the IPL. He followed that with another six in the next over.

Prithvi Shaw (32) was looking in good nick but Ravi Bishnoi made an instant impact as he entered the game, getting rid of the opener, as DC fell to 63/2. The LSG bowlers were able to dominate the visitors for sometime as Fraser-McGurk also struggled to find the boundaries.

But Pant hoisted the ball over Bishnoi's head for a straight six to not only reach the 3,000-run milestone in IPL but also collected Delhi's first boundary in 29 deliveries in the 11th over.

The dashing wicketkeeper-batter gave a glimpse of his vintage self, playing some audacious shots, including a reverse scoop off Marcus Stoinis.

Pant's power-hitting eased the pressure of Fraser-McGurk who slammed compatriot Stoinis for a hat-trick of sixes to bring the equation to almost a run a ball.

Earlier, returning to the side after missing three matches due to a groin niggle, Kuldeep picked three wickets while giving away 20 runs and conceding no boundaries in his quota of four overs.

His victims included skipper KL Rahul (39), Marcus Stoinis (8) and the dangerous Nicholas Pooran (0).

Khaleel Ahmed (2/41), who landed the early blow, Ishant Sharma (1/36) and Mukesh Kumar (1/41) also took wickets to leave LSG reeling at 94/7.

But then Badoni took the onus upon himself to resurrect the LSG innings. He smashed five boundaries and a six and alongside Arshad Khan (20 off 16 balls) stitched a 73-run unbeaten stand.

Opting to bat, Quinton de Kock (19) had started strong with four boundaries but was dismissed by Khaleel with a leg-before wicket decision in the third over.

Devdutt Padikkal's (3) wretched run continued as he became Khaleel's second victim of the day. The pacer pinned Padikkal in front of middle and leg for his fifth consecutive single-figure score.

Khaleel had the opportunity to make it two out of two but the pacer dropped Stoinis on 0 off his own delivery in the very next ball.

However, Rahul continued to collect boundaries at the other end, taking his side to 57/2 in the powerplay.

But the introduction of Kuldeep in the eighth over helped trigger a batting collapse, The left-arm spinner first bowled a nicely tossed up delivery with Stoinis throwing his hands at it only to get a leading edge that flew straight to Ishant at backward point.

He then bamboozled the in-form Pooran, who looked clueless as the ball uprooted the off stump.

The batting collapse forced the hosts to send Deepak Hooda (10) as an Impact Substitute but Kuldeep picked up his third wicket in eight balls to get ride of Rahul, completely deflating the LSG batting.

Delhi bowlers choked the LSG batters as the boundaries dried up.

Ishant and Mukesh, who also returned to the Delhi playing XI after recovering from an injury, joined the act accounting for Hooda and Krunal Pandya (3) respectively.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australia #Cricket #IPL #Lucknow


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

2
Delhi Explainer

Where are Swati Maliwal, Raghav Chadha: The curious case of AAP’s ‘missing’ MPs amid Kejriwal’s arrest

3
Bathinda

Sikander Maluka dropped as SAD in-charge of Punjab’s Maur after son Gurpreet, daughter-in-law Parampal Sidhu join BJP

4
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

5
Punjab

DNA test of those who join BJP should be conducted: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal

6
Bathinda

3 of family among 4 die as their car hits roadside tree on Punjab’s Bathinda road

7
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Hope for a change of heart

8
Health

No, beetroot isn't vegetable Viagra, here's what else it can do

9
India

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau rakes up Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing at hearing on poll interference

10
Uttar Pradesh

Mother tortures 10-year-old girl to cover up sexual assault by friend, who abused minor son too

Don't Miss

View All
Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

Top News

India advises citizens against travel to Israel and Iran amid rising tensions between the two countries

India advises citizens against travel to Israel and Iran amid rising tensions between the two countries

Tensions escalating following a strike on Iranian consulate ...

After decades, polls taking place in J&K without fear of terrorism, cross-border firing: PM Modi

After decades, polls taking place in J-K without fear of terrorism, cross-border firing: PM Modi

Prime Minister was addressing a poll rally in Udhampur

Breakthrough in Bengaluru blast case: NIA arrests 2 key suspects, including mastermind, from Kolkata

Breakthrough in Bengaluru blast case: NIA arrests 2 key suspects, including mastermind, from Kolkata

Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa were ...

Haryana cracks down on school buses flouting norms; committee to probe Mahendragarh bus crash

Haryana Government cracks down on school buses flouting norms; committee to probe Mahendragarh bus crash that claimed 6 lives

All departments concerned, including the traffic police, car...

Lok Sabha polls: Congress chief Kharge-led CEC to finalise candidates for Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi on Saturday

Lok Sabha polls: Congress chief Kharge-led CEC to finalise candidates for Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi on Saturday

Congress Central Election Committee is likely to meet in New...


Cities

View All

700 gm gold, over 25K UK pounds seized at Amritsar airport

700 gm gold, over 25K UK pounds seized at Amritsar airport

Punjab Police arrest Khalistan Zindabad Force operative from Delhi

Delhi-bound plane makes emergency landing at Amritsar airport

Eid celebrated with religious fervour at Jama Masjid

SGPC to provide Khalsa flags to worshippers on Baisakhi

Sikander Maluka dropped as incharge of Punjab’s Maur, faces brunt of son, daughter-in-law Parampal Sidhu joining BJP

Sikander Maluka dropped as SAD in-charge of Punjab’s Maur after son Gurpreet, daughter-in-law Parampal Sidhu join BJP

3 of family among 4 die as their car hits roadside tree on Punjab’s Bathinda road

Bathinda schoolboy crashes speeding car into tree, killed

Bathinda: Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu Parampal Kaur joins BJP, may take on Harsimrat Badal on home turf

High Court raps authorities for delay in addressing Mohali blockade

High Court raps authorities for delay in addressing Mohali blockade

Tribune chowk flyover debate: Find alternatives to preserve Chandigarh’s aesthetics, say experts

Chandigarh BJP to kick off ‘Humara Sanjay Tandon’ drive

Chandigarh: Two held with stolen cameras worth Rs 45L

Panchkula DC shifted

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest is a ‘conspiracy to impose President's rule in Delhi’, alleges AAP leader Atishi

Conspiracy being hatched to impose President's Rule in Delhi: AAP leader Atishi

Delhi court seeks ED, CBI reply on Manish Sisosdia’s interim bail plea

Where are Swati Maliwal, Raghav Chadha: The curious case of AAP’s ‘missing’ MPs amid Kejriwal’s arrest

BJP can put Kejriwal behind bars, cannot imprison his ideas: Bhagwant Mann

Not fearing ED: Anand on quitting AAP

136 plaints received on C-vigil app

Jalandhar: 136 plaints received on C-vigil app

Jalandhar CPI (M) candidate kicks off poll campaign

Man held for tampering with ATM in Jalandhar

Tackling fire incidents in narrow lanes in Jalandhar remains challenge for dept

100 cusecs water needed to rejuvenate Kala Sanghian

Severed body parts of man found in suitcase near railway tracks

Severed body parts of man found in suitcase near Ludhiana railway tracks

Ludhiana: Highest attendance, questions mark MP Sanjeev Arora’s 2 years in RS

Pothole-ridden Beri Road still neglected, people suffer

12 mobiles, tobacco sachets seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Ludhiana: Crop arrivals to pick up pace after April 18, says Officer

Only 3 guards for 3K students at Nabha college

‘Gangrape’ of the Dalit student: Only 3 guards for 3K students at Government Ripudaman College, Nabha

Farmer stage protest outside silo in Nabha

981 MT wheat arrives in 11 Patiala grain markets

Punjabi University , Jaipur Forensic Science Laboratory sign MoU

Man who snatched Patiala woman’s gold earrings in police net