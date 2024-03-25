 IPL 2024 full schedule out; Chennai to host final on May 26, Ahmedabad gets play-offs : The Tribune India

IPL 2024 full schedule out; Chennai to host final on May 26, Ahmedabad gets play-offs

Punjab will host two matches in Dharamsala on May 5 and 9 against CSK and RCB, respectively

Photo for representational purpose only. File



PTI

New Delhi, March 25

Chennai was on Monday named venue of this year’s IPL final on May 26 and was also awarded hosting rights of the second qualifier on May 24 as the BCCI unveiled the tournament’s complete schedule, factoring in the polling dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Chennai has been awarded the final by virtue of Chennai Super Kings being the defending champions. The title-holders get to host the opening and the final game of the tournament as per established convention.

The event got under way on March 22 after the BCCI announced the schedule for just the first two weeks (21 matches).

The other two marquee play-off matches will be hosted by Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on May 21 and 22 respectively. PTI had reported the venues of the final four games of the tournament on Friday.

“The remainder of the schedule has been drawn up, factoring in the polling dates and venues for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections across the country,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a media release.

“After a break on May 20th, the spotlight will shift to Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium as the world’s biggest cricket stadium hosts an electrifying Qualifier 1 clash featuring two top-ranked sides on Tuesday, May 21st, followed by the exciting Eliminator on Wednesday, May 22nd.

“...the Qualifier 2 and the grand final will take place in Chennai, the home turf of reigning champions Chennai Super Kings. The Qualifier 2, to be played between the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator, will take place on Friday, May 24th, followed by the summit clash on Sunday, May 26th,” he added.

The iconic Chepauk will host the IPL finale long after voting in Tamil Nadu is completed on April 19 for its 39 Lok Sabha seats in the first phase of elections.

Delhi Capitals, who will play their first two home games in Visakhapatnam on March 31 and April 3, will have five games at their actual base. These matches are scheduled for April 20, 24, 27, May 7 and 14.

The polling for Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha seats will take place on May 25.

Should CSK go the distance in the tournament, the marquee games at Chepauk will be perfect opportunity for Mahendra Singh Dhoni to end his IPL career in front of home fans, as is being widely speculated after he handed over the team’s captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad on the eve of the league-opener.

“Punjab Kings, who commenced their season at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, will culminate their home campaign in Dharamsala. Punjab will be hosting two matches in Dharamsala on May 5 and 9 against CSK and RCB, respectively,” the BCCI release stated.

Rajasthan Royals will also play a couple of matches at their second home base Guwahati.

“Rajasthan Royals too have opted for a second venue in Guwahati and will play their final two home matches in Assam. They will first host Punjab Kings on May 15 and later play Kolkata Knight Riders on May 19, which will also mark the conclusion of the league stage of the 17th season of IPL,” the release further stated.

