 IPL 2024: Gaikwad, Deshpande guide CSK to easy 78-run win against SRH : The Tribune India

IPL 2024: Gaikwad, Deshpande guide CSK to easy 78-run win against SRH

Gaikwad scored a 54-ball 98 and shared a 107-run partnership with Daryl Mitchell (52) to give CSK a healthy 212/3

Chennai Super Kingss batters Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube during the IPL 2024 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, April 28, 2024. PTI



PTI

Chennai, April 28

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad missed his second successive IPL century by a whisker, while pacers Tushar Deshpande and Matheesha Pathirana decimated the Sunrisers Hyderabad batting as Chennai Super Kings won their IPL home game by 78 runs here on Sunday.

After Gaikwad scored a 54-ball 98 and shared a 107-run partnership with Daryl Mitchell (52) to give CSK a healthy 212/3, Deshpande (4/27) and Sri Lankan Pathirana (2/17) came up with match-winning bowling figures to dismiss SRH for 134 in 18.5 overs.

Deshpande took the wickets of opener Travis Head (13) and Anmolpreet Singh (0) in his first over before getting rid of Abhishek Sharma (15) and captain Pat Cummins (5), while Pathirana got the dangerous Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen to demolish SRH.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 212 for 3 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 98, Daryl Mitchell 52, Shivan Dube 39 not out) Sunrisers Hyderabad: 134 allout in 18.5 overs (Aiden Markram 32, Heinrich Klaasen 20; Shardul Thakur 1/27, Tushar Deshpande 4/27, Matheesha Pathirana 2/17, Mustafizur Rahman 2/19).

#Cricket #IPL


