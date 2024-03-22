IPL 2024: ‘Good luck my biscuit’, De Villiers wishes Virat Kohli ahead of tournament opener

IANS

New Delhi, March 22

As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) geared to face defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2024 opener on Friday, former South Africa great AB de Villiers extended a heartfelt wish for his friend and ex-RCB colleague Virat Kohli.

The former RCB skipper set to return to competitive cricket in almost two months after opting out of the recently concluded Test series against England at home. He has played only two T20 games - against Afghanistan in January - since the previous IPL.

On Kohli returning to action in IPL 2024 after a two-month hiatus, De Villiers shared a picture with his dear friend on social media and captioned the post “Good luck my biscuit Come on RCB”.

Kohli holds a massive record of scoring 7,263 runs in 237 matches, making him the highest run-scorer in the tournament. He has scored seven centuries, most by a batter and 50 fifties in his IPL career.

Last season, the 35-year-old batter was the fourth-highest run-getter, piling up 639 runs at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate of 139.82. His best score was 101*.

The two teams have faced each other in 31 matches with the yellow brigade having the upper hand. CSK have won 20 matches while one match has ended in no result, with RCB winning 10 of them.

In search of their maiden IPL title, RCB begins their campaign against five-time champions CSK on Friday at M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

When it comes to RCB’s record at M A Chidambaram Stadium, the team from Bengaluru haven’t won at Chepauk since the inaugural season.

The two teams have face off each other in Chennai in eight matches with CSK winning four and RCB’s only win came in 2008.

RCB crashed out of the group stages in the last edition of the tournament after bowing out to Gujarat Titans in their final league game while Chennai Super Kings went on to defy the Titans in a dramatic finish to the summit clash to clinch their fifth crown.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #IPL #South Africa #Virat Kohli