 IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans eye collective improvement against refreshed RCB : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • IPL 2024
  • IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans eye collective improvement against refreshed RCB

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans eye collective improvement against refreshed RCB

Titans are now seventh on the table with eight points from nine matches

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans eye collective improvement against refreshed RCB

Gujarat Titans' pace bowling unit has been underwhelming throughout this IPL. PTI



PTI

Ahmedabad, April 27

In need of a total reboot, Gujarat Titans will be wary of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s newfound firepower in the middle-order when the two teams clash in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

The Titans are now seventh on the table with eight points from nine matches, and they require a victory to float above the growing pile, constituted by Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals who are also on eight points.

To begin with, the Gujarat side needs their pacers to step up. Their pace bowling unit has been underwhelming throughout this IPL.

Mohit Sharma (10 wickets, economy: 10.35), Umesh Yadav (7 wickets, 10.55), Sandeep Warrier (5 wickets, 10.85) have leaked runs in plenty while backup quicks such as Spencer Johnson and Azmatullah Omarzai too have not inspired much confidence.

Their spinners – Rashid Khan (8 wickets), R Sai Kishore and Noor Ahmad (6 wickets each) – have been steady without being spectacular.

The troika’s task will be even harder now considering RCB have found a flicker of hope in their middle-order consisting of Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green.

They can take consolation from the fact that dew will not be a significant factor in a day game, but tackling Patidar, in particular, and Green need much more than help from conditions.

After a modest beginning to the season, Patidar has shown smidgeons of his batting skills, especially against the spinners.

He made forceful fifties while tackling Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) and Mayank Markande (SRH) in the last two matches while batting through the middle phase.

While his 23-ball 52 carried RCB nearly home against Kolkata, Patidar’s 20-ball 50 came in a winning cause against Hyderabad.

The right-hander, whose strength is his excellent eye-hand coordination rather than innovation, will be eager to make a similar impact against the GT spinners. Green too was impressive during his 20-ball 37 against the Sunrisers that took RCB past the 200-run mark.

It has also helped RCB reduce their dependency on Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror down the order for a late thrust, besides freeing opener Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis of the burden of scoring in almost every match.

The GT batters would also like to take a cue from their RCB counterparts.

Sai Sudharsan and skipper Shubman Gill have scored upwards of 300 runs in this IPL, making three combined fifties, but the GT middle-order has not really been able to do a follow-up act.

The likes of David Miller (138 runs), Shahrukh Khan (30), Vijay Shankar (73) and Rahul Tewatia (153) have had fleeting moments but failed to carry on.

The home side will require a heftier contribution from them against the RCB bowlers, who were on the money against SRH while defending 207.

Their frontline pacers Mohammed Siraj (4-0-20-0) and Yash Dayal (3-0-18-1) were exceptional against a heavy-duty batting line-up, keeping it guessing with clever variations even on a smooth HCA Stadium surface.

Leg-spinner Karn Sharma and part-time pacer Green picked up four wickets equally among them to support their lead bowlers.

So, in a day-game they might be hoping for an even more improved show against a vacillating batting unit of GT.

Teams (from): RCB: Faf du Plessis ©, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

GT: Shubman Gill ©, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.

Match starts at 3.30 PM.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ahmedabad #Cricket #Gujarat #IPL


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

3
Entertainment

Chamkila’s life like Punjab, glory and violence dovetailing all the time: Imtiaz Ali

4
India

Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal

5
Punjab

Moving away from PUSA-44 helped Punjab save Rs 477 crore: CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Jalandhar

AAP-BJP embattled over posters ahead of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s road show in Jalandhar

7
India

Missing MBBS student's body found on railway tracks in Muzaffarnagar, batchmate arrested

8
India

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s counsel knocks at Supreme Court's door as his petition listed on May 6, not in week commencing April 29

9
Punjab

Pakistan's Punjab government seeks time naming Lahore Chowk after Bhagat Singh

10
Lok Sabha Elections Explainer

Lok Sabha election 2024: Rahul Gandhi’s rhetoric on ‘X-ray/wealth survey’ — a faux pas or calculated move

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur

2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur’s Bishnupur

Militants attacked India Reserve Battalion camp at Naransein...

Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG officer Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal

Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal

Khajan Singh, who is currently stationed in Mumbai, has yet ...

Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Anmol Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the firing and ...

3 women contracted HIV after getting ‘vampire facial’ at Mexico spa, US health body finds

3 women contract HIV after getting ‘vampire facial’ at Mexico spa, finds US health body

In a case, tubes of blood were found on kitchen counter and ...

‘Government’s hypocrisy knows no bounds’: Congress slams Centre for seeking ‘modification’ in 2G case verdict

‘Government’s hypocrisy knows no bounds’: Congress slams Centre for seeking ‘modification’ in 2G case verdict

In its judgment delivered on February 2, 2012, the apex cour...


Cities

View All

Campaigning intensifies in Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

Campaigning intensifies in Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

Man killed over property dispute in Majitha: Cops

Kingpin of vehicle theft gang arrested

SAD holds rally in support of Cheema

Officials take stock of strong room

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Nominees take digital route to strike rapport with voters

Reopen road in front of CM’s residence: High Court

Reopen road in front of CM’s residence: High Court

2 Chandigarh officials arrested for graft

Ex-SAI coach dies in road mishap

Chandigarh voter count up 62K in 2 decades

City Congress dubs BJP poll manifesto as bundle of lies, saga of unkept promises

AAP, BJP trade allegations over postponement of mayoral polls

AAP, BJP trade allegations over postponement of mayoral polls

BJP not letting a Dalit become Mayor, says AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Clear poll file, Congress asks Delhi L-G

Delhi High Court: Govt ‘interested in appropriating power’

Over 3K files pending with Delhi CM, ministers: BJP

AAP-BJP in bitter row over posters displayed for CM’s roadshow in city

AAP-BJP in bitter row over posters displayed for CM’s roadshow in city

Smart City project: BJP alleges scam, submits complaint to Governor

15 hurt in 10 vehicle pile-up at Pathankot Chowk

67 school buses checked, 18 challaned, two impounded in Hoshiarpur district

Residents meet MC Commissioner, seek redressal of issues in Urban Estate

Labour shortage notwithstanding, wheat lifting in full swing: Chief Secy

Labour shortage notwithstanding, wheat lifting in full swing: Chief Secy

Major fire breaks out in Brahmpuri garment unit

Trucker dies as trucks collide on overbridge

Applicants who underwent dope tests in 45 days to be retested

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

Snatchers tied to pole in market, beaten up in public; video viral

Snatchers tied to pole in market, beaten up in public; video viral

Punjab History Conference begins

Police remove car from Bhakra Canal

DEO Shergill initiates ‘innovative’ plan to create voter awareness

Legal awareness programme held