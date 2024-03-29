 IPL 2024: KL Rahul-led LSG eye all-round effort against PBKS to pull things back : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • IPL 2024: KL Rahul-led LSG eye all-round effort against PBKS to pull things back

IPL 2024: KL Rahul-led LSG eye all-round effort against PBKS to pull things back

LSG faltered in the opening game against Rajasthan Royals, losing by 20 runs in Chandigarh

IPL 2024: KL Rahul-led LSG eye all-round effort against PBKS to pull things back

LSG's KL Rahul during the IPL 2024 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals at the SMS Stadium in Jaipur on March 24, 2024. PTI



PTI

Lucknow, March 29

Lucknow Super Giants will aim for an improved all-round effort when they take on Punjab Kings in their second Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

K L Rahul-led LSG faltered in the opening game against Rajasthan Royals, losing by 20 runs in Chandigarh.

Barring Krunal Pandya, all the LSG bowlers leaked runs and also looked ineffective.

In the absence of Mark Wood and David Willey, LSG’s pace battery looks thin with the likes of Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Yash Thakur expected to do the heavy lifting.

Fighting for a place in the upcoming T20 World Cup squad, Ravi Bishnoi too looked ordinary in the team’s tournament opener.

Skipper Rahul, who has decided to play the wicketkeeper-batter’s role keeping the T20 World Cup in mind, made 58 in his comeback game and would be looking to build on that.

He would be hoping his opening partner Quinton de Kock returns to his belligerent best against Punjab after missing out against Royals. The team is also banking on the likes of Devdutt Padikkal Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, and Krunal to deliver down the order.

LSG’s success will also depend on the form of Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who was the leading run-getter for the team last year with 408 runs.

PBKS, on the other hand, have a 50-50 record so far, winning one and losing one.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side needs more fluency in the powerplay and that is bound to come if Jonny Bairstow gets going after failing in the first two games. Dhawan, who only plays IPL to IPL, needs to up his strike rate going forward. He himself admitted to batting a bit “slowly” against RCB.

Prabhsimran Singh, who came of age last season, has not been able to capitalise on his starts yet.

While all-rounder Sam Curran has shown his prowess with the bat in the two matches, the left-arm seamer has been wayward with the ball.

Vice-captain Jitesh Sharma, who is in the running for a World Cup berth, needs to have a stellar season to convince the national selectors.

In the pace bowling department, Kagiso Rabada will look for more support from Curran, Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel. Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar has been impressive while leg-spinner Rahul Chahar needs to up his game.

Teams(from):

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul ©, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Match starts at 7.30 PM IST.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #IPL #KL Rahul #Lucknow #Punjab Kings #Rajasthan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson

2
India

Jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari dies of cardiac arrest

3
India

Relief for Delhi CM, High Court bins plea for his ouster

4
Punjab

Punjab: ED raids yield Rs 3.89 crore in guava orchard scam case

5
Haryana

RWAs in Faridabad taking up repairs of high-rises without structural audit

6
India

Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari dies of cardiac arrest

7
Uttar Pradesh

High alert across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death

8
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

AAP plans carrot-&-stick approach to keep its flock together in Punjab

9
India

Cash-strapped Congress gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,800 crore; party accuses ruling BJP of indulging in 'tax terrorism'

10
India

Veteran actor Govinda makes a political comeback, joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in UP's Banda orders judicial inquiry into death of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari

UP court orders judicial probe into gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s death, seeks report in a month

Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari on Tuesday alleged that his brother...

‘Heart attack or poisoning’: The life and times of Mukhtar Ansari—crime and politics

‘Heart attack or poisoning’: The life and times of Mukhtar Ansari—crime and politics

Eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh are among the poorest regions...

Cash-strapped Congress gets fresh IT notice of Rs 1,700 crore, say party insiders

Cash-strapped Congress gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,800 crore; party accuses ruling BJP of indulging in 'tax terrorism'

Party treasurer Ajay Maken alleges that BJP is in serious vi...

CBI files chargesheet against 20 institutes, 105 individuals in Himachal Pradesh multi-crore scholarship scam

CBI files chargesheet against 20 institutes, 105 individuals in Himachal Pradesh multi-crore scholarship scam

22 educational institutions were on CBI radar in the scholar...

Mahagathbandhan announces LS seat-sharing for Bihar; RJD to contest 26, Congress 9

Mahagathbandhan announces Lok Sabha seat-sharing for Bihar; RJD to contest 26, Congress 9

High-decibel contest seems on the cards in Hajipur, where RJ...


Cities

View All

Rising prices, joblessness may count as major Lok Sabha poll issues

Amritsar: Rising prices, joblessness may count as major Lok Sabha poll issues

Amritsar MC offices to remain open on March 30, 31 for property tax

Despite Punjab CM's order, most govt, private offices fail to introduce signboards in Punjabi

Have no plans to quit Congress: Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Prohibitory orders in force for SOE entrance exams

Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang

Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang

Stray canine menace: Chandigarh civic body earmarks Rs 20L for dog bite compensation

Chandigarh-Sharjah flight set to resume on April 2

Chandigarh: Audit finds financial mismanagement in Panchayat Bhawan operations

Zirakpur: Ayushmann Khurrana helps launch food venture for LGBTQ+ community

Kejriwal's wife Sunita is preparing to hold post of Delhi Chief Minster: Hardeep Puri

Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita is preparing to hold post of Delhi chief minister: Hardeep Puri

Sexual harassment file stuck because of Arvind Kejriwal's inaction, claims L-G

Arvind Kejriwal's wife launches WhatsApp campaign to garner support for AAP leader

Country ashamed by ‘politicisation’ of ED-CBI by BJP; people will respond to it in polls: AAP

Enforcement Directorate wants AAP's Lok Sabha poll strategy details from Arvind Kejriwal's phone: Atishi

Liquor vend auction evokes no response in 7 of 14 city zones

Jalandhar: Liquor vend auction evokes no response in 7 of 14 city zones

35-yr-old man shot dead at shop in Garhshankar

Phagwara: Two arrested on charge of extortion

Expired drugs destroyed at Phagwara Civil Hospital

Jalandhar: FIR against five AAP workers for vandalising Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural boards

Police can attach bookies’ properties

Ludhiana: Police can attach bookies’ properties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Speculations rife over Congress candidate from Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Political parties served seven notices for violating poll code

Liquor vend auction gets good response

Hit by stone after arguments, man succumbs

VB nabs PSPCL assistant line man for taking ~15,000 bribe

VB nabs PSPCL assistant line man for taking Rs 15,000 bribe

Man arrested for ‘murdering’ brother over property dispute

Patiala police conduct special search in jails

RGNUL gets new VC

Deed writer booked for duping woman