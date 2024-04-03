IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bat against Delhi Capitals

PTI

Visakhapatnam, April 3

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

DC are playing Sumit Kumar in place of injured Mukesh Kumar, while Angrish Raghuvanshi has been included in KKR's playing XI in the team's only change.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk/capt), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

