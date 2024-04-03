IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bat against Delhi Capitals

Visakhapatnam, April 3
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.
DC are playing Sumit Kumar in place of injured Mukesh Kumar, while Angrish Raghuvanshi has been included in KKR's playing XI in the team's only change.
Teams:
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk/capt), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal can't claim immunity from arrest, says ED; Delhi High Court reserves verdict
The AAP national convener, currently in judicial custody, qu...
‘Jail ke taale tutenge’: AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar jail after nearly 6 months
After his release, Singh left for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s...
AAP leaders to go on fast against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on April 7
A collective fast will be observed at Delhi's Jantar Mantar,...
Tihar jail official says Arvind Kejriwal's vitals normal after AAP alleges he has lost 4.5 kg since arrest
Atishi says the Aam Aadmi Party will seek legal help over th...
Akali leader Sikander Maluka's daughter-in-law resigns from IAS, likely to contest from Bathinda on BJP ticket
The saffron party has been in touch with the Maluka family f...