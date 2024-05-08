IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants elect to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 8
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat in the Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Wednesday.
South African wicketkeeper-batter Quniton de Kock was included in the LSG playing XI, while left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan missed out due to injury.
SRH skipper Pat Cummins included allrounder Sanvir Singh in place of Mayank Agarwal, while Vijayakanth Viyaskanth replaced Marco Jansen.
Teams:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and T Natarajan.
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c/wk), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi and Naveen-ul-Haq.
