IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants opt to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders

Lucknow, May 5
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.
LSG have replaced injured pacer Mayank Yadav with Yash Thakur.
KKR, on the other hand, are unchanged.
The Teams:
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c/wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.
