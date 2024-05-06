IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in do-or-die clash

Mumbai, May 6
Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their do-or-die IPL match here on Monday.
The five-time champions also handed a debut to 23-year-old all-rounder Anshul Kamboj, replacing pacer Gerald Coetzee.
As for the visitors, the 2016 champion brought back Mayank Agarwal, with skipper Pat Cummins stating that he will be their number three batter.
A loss in this encounter for the hosts will make them the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs race.
Playing XI
MI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah and Nuwan Thushara.
SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan.
