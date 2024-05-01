 IPL 2024: Punjab Kings elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • IPL 2024: Punjab Kings elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings

Curran has retained the same playing XI for the contest against CSK

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Punjab Kings' captain Sam Curran during the toss before their IPL 2024 T20 cricket match, in Chennai, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. PTI



PTI

Chennai, May 1

Punjab Kings stand-in skipper Sam Curran elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Curran, who has been leading the side in the absence of an injured Shikhar Dhawan, has retained the same playing XI for the contest against CSK, currently placed fourth on the table.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK made two changes to the side, bringing in Shardul Thakur and Richard Gleeson in place of Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who is nursing a niggle, and Tushar Deshpande, who is unwell.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran (c), Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Richard Gleeson, Mustafizur Rahman.

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

