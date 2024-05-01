IPL 2024: Punjab Kings elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings

Chennai, May 1
Punjab Kings stand-in skipper Sam Curran elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.
Curran, who has been leading the side in the absence of an injured Shikhar Dhawan, has retained the same playing XI for the contest against CSK, currently placed fourth on the table.
The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK made two changes to the side, bringing in Shardul Thakur and Richard Gleeson in place of Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who is nursing a niggle, and Tushar Deshpande, who is unwell.
Teams:
Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran (c), Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Richard Gleeson, Mustafizur Rahman.
