IPL 2024: Punjab Kings opt to bowl against Chennai Super Kings

Dharamsala, May 5
Punjab Kings stand-in skipper Sam Curran opted to bowl after winning the toss in their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings here on Sunday.
Curran went with an unchanged XI, while Ruturaj Gaikwad brought in left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner in place of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman who has returned home for national commitments.
Seamer Tushar Deshpande also returned for CSK in place of Sameer Rizvi.
Teams:
Punjab Kings: Sam Curran (c), Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson and Tushar Deshpande.
