IPL 2024: Punjab Kings opt to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Dharamsala, May 9
Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first in their Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Thursday.
Liam Livingstone came in for Kagiso Rabada in the Punjab Kings XI, while Lockie Ferguson is playing in place of Glenn Maxwell for RCB.
Teams:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson.
Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran (c), Liam Livingstone, Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa.
