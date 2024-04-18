IPL 2024: Punjab Kings win opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians

Mullanpur, April 18
Punjab Kings won the toss and elected bowl first against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.
Shikhar Dhawan is yet to recover from his shoulder injury and in his absence Sam Curran will continue to lead PBKS.
PBKS have brought in Rilee Rossouw in place of Jonny Bairstow, while Atharva Taide also missed out.
MI have fielded an unchanged playing XI.
Teams:
Punjab Kings: Rilee Rossouw, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah.
