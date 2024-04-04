IPL 2024: Punjab Kings win toss, opt to bowl against Gujarat Titans

PTI

Ahmedabad, April 4

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bowl against Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

PBKS made one change, bringing in Sikandar Raza in place of injured Liam Livingstone.

GT also made one change, replacing injured David Miller, who has a niggle, with Kane Williamson.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande.

