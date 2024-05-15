IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals opt to bat against Punjab Kings in their penultimate league match

PTI

Guwahati, May 15

Rajasthan Royals will bat first against Punjab Kings in their penultimate league match of the IPL here on Wednesday.

With Jos Buttler back home for national duty, Royals included Tom-Kohler Cadmore in the playing eleven.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Sam Curran(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (w), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (w/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #IPL #Punjab Kings #Rajasthan