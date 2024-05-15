 IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals opt to bat against Punjab Kings in their penultimate league match : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • IPL 2024
  • IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals opt to bat against Punjab Kings in their penultimate league match

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals opt to bat against Punjab Kings in their penultimate league match

For RR, Tom-Kohler Cadmore replaces Jos Buttler

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals opt to bat against Punjab Kings in their penultimate league match

Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson and Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran during the toss before their IPL 2024 T20 cricket match, in Guwahati, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. PTI



PTI

Guwahati, May 15

Rajasthan Royals will bat first against Punjab Kings in their penultimate league match of the IPL here on Wednesday.

With Jos Buttler back home for national duty, Royals included Tom-Kohler Cadmore in the playing eleven.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Sam Curran(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (w), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (w/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #IPL #Punjab Kings #Rajasthan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

2
India

Work on third aircraft carrier to start soon, more to follow, says Rajnath Singh

3
Punjab

Supreme Court upholds quashing of FIR against Gurmeet Ram Rahim for speech on Kabir, Ravidas

4
India

UN had informed Israel of movement of killed former Indian Army officer

5
Himachal

Chandigarh pageant to Mandi aspirant, Kangana Ranaut stars in new role

6
Punjab

Punjab: Denied ticket, Congress leaders find place in campaign panel

7
India

Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, declares his arrest ‘invalid’

8
India

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother dies

9
India

Accused in Mumbai hoarding crash named in 23 criminal cases; was arrested on rape charges

10
Himachal

One killed, few injured in accident near Atal Tunnel

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

First set of citizenship certificates issued under CAA, 14 people granted Indian nationality

First set of citizenship certificates issued under CAA, 14 people granted Indian nationality

Union Home Secretary hands over citizenship certificates to ...

ED arrests Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam in money-laundering case

ED arrests Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam in money-laundering case

The 70-year-old was grilled by the federal agency for more t...

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico wounded in shooting

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico in ‘life-threatening condition’ after being shot multiple times

Shots fired outside House of Culture in Handlova after a Cab...

SC slams Uttarakhand, says state's approach in controlling forest fires lackadaisical

Supreme Court slams Uttarakhand for ‘lackadaisical’ approach in controlling forest fires, calls chief secretary

Terming it a 'very sorry state of affairs', the apex court s...

Indian-origin man in Singapore stole intimate images of women known to him; sent them fake links to get their account access

Indian man in Singapore stole intimate photos of women known to him; sent them fake links to get to their accounts

Eshwaran has been sentenced to jail for phishing


Cities

View All

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

Pharmaceutical companies in Amritsar demand transit route from Attari for export to Central Asia

31 candidates in election fray as nine more file papers in Amritsar

Family members, kin of Lok Sabha candidates carry out door-to-door campaigning in holy city Amritsar

Amritsar: Ramgarhia outfit calls for boycott of AAP candidates

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans in Bathinda, Delhi

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Punjab, Delhi

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

Former Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla joins BJP

Former Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla joins BJP

Brain-dead Army man gives new lease of live to 3 people through organ donation

A chance to serve my birthplace: Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Chandigarh: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami woos natives of hill state

INDIA VOTES 2024: 27 file nominations for Chandigarh parliamentary seat

Excise 'scam': Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 30

Excise 'scam': Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 30

Excise ‘scam’: BRS leader K Kavitha moves Delhi High Court for bail in CBI case; court to hear plea on May 16

Delhi CM Kejriwal aide’s ‘misbehaviour’ with Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal lands AAP in trouble; BJP makes the most of it

Fire breaks out in ‘illegal’ paper godown in east Delhi, 1 dead

Ruckus in MCD session over ‘assault’ on MP Swati Maliwal

Jalandhar police arrest gangster linked to Gounder group, seize 5 pistols

Jalandhar police arrest gangster linked to Gounder group, seize 5 pistols

Channi’s viral video: Congress fires salvo at Vikramjit Chaudhary, Sushil Rinku, Pawan Tinu

800 first-time voters taken on heritage walk in Phillaur

Khadoor Sahib expenditure observer inspects poll activities

Shops of seed dealers checked

Poll seizures touch ~33 crore in district, sixth highest in state

Poll seizures touch Rs 33 crore in district, sixth highest in state

Warring champions Congress’ five ‘nyay’

Man held with 700 cases of illicit liquor

CM Mann’s roadshow draws crowd in Jodhan

Discrepancies found in dope tests at civil hospitals

PSEB Engineers Association asks state electricity regulatory commission to take suo motu petition regarding pending government payments

Powercom engineers ask PSERC to take suo motu petition regarding pending government payments

Patiala: Powercom engineers threaten agitation

Teachers set ablaze Education Minister’s effigy in Patiala