IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals post 196/3 against Gujarat Titans

Jaipur, April 10
Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals posted 196 for three against Gujarat Titans in their IPL game here on Wednesday.
Invited to bat first, Riyan Parag (76) and Sanju Samson (68 not out) slammed cracking fifties and shared a 130-run partnership to power RR to a challenging score.
Rashid Khan (1/18) was the standout bowler for GT, but his colleagues conceded too many runs, though Umesh Yadav (1/47) and Mohit Sharma (1/51) managed a wicket each.
Brief scores:
Rajasthan Royals: 196 for 3 in 20 overs (Riyan Parag 76, Sanju Samson 68 not out; Rashid Khan 1/18).
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from Cabinet, quits AAP
Anand is an MLA from Patel Nagar constituency
BJP using ED, CBI to ‘break our ministers and MLAs’, says AAP after Delhi Minister Anand’s resignation
'It is ‘agnipariksha’ (trial by fire) of AAP ministers and M...
Supreme Court agrees to consider Kejriwal’s request for urgent hearing on petition challenging Delhi HC order upholding his arrest by ED
Senior counsel AM Singhvi mentions Kejriwal’s petition befor...
‘We will rip you apart’: Supreme Court warns Uttarakhand licensing authority as it rejects Ramdev’s apology
The top court refuses to accept affidavits filed by Ramdev a...
National Human Rights Commission seeks probe into organ trafficking racket in Haryana, Rajasthan
Issues notices to Chief Secretaries and DGPs of Haryana and ...