 IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals post 196/3 against Gujarat Titans

  • IPL 2024
  • IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals post 196/3 against Gujarat Titans

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals post 196/3 against Gujarat Titans

Riyan Parag (76) and Sanju Samson (68 not out) share 130-run partnership to power RR to a challenging score

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals post 196/3 against Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan Royals Riyan Parag celebrates his half-century with captain Sanju Samson during the IPL T20 cricket match against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on April 10, 2024. PTI



PTI

Jaipur, April 10

Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals posted 196 for three against Gujarat Titans in their IPL game here on Wednesday.

Invited to bat first, Riyan Parag (76) and Sanju Samson (68 not out) slammed cracking fifties and shared a 130-run partnership to power RR to a challenging score.

Rashid Khan (1/18) was the standout bowler for GT, but his colleagues conceded too many runs, though Umesh Yadav (1/47) and Mohit Sharma (1/51) managed a wicket each.

Brief scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 196 for 3 in 20 overs (Riyan Parag 76, Sanju Samson 68 not out; Rashid Khan 1/18).

#Cricket #Gujarat #IPL #Rajasthan


