IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata, April 16
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.
Opener Jos Buttler and premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have regained fitness and will return to the field. While Ashwin is in the playing eleven, Buttler has been listed in the impact sub options.
KKR, meanwhile, have named an unchanged team.
Teams:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal. PTI SSC SSC
