 IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye step-up from under fire bowlers against Sunrisers Hyderabad for elusive victory : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • IPL 2024
  • IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye step-up from under fire bowlers against Sunrisers Hyderabad for elusive victory

IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye step-up from under fire bowlers against Sunrisers Hyderabad for elusive victory

RCB vs SRH match starts at 7.30 pm today

IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye step-up from under fire bowlers against Sunrisers Hyderabad for elusive victory

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batter Faf du Plessis plays a shot during the IPL 2024 cricket match. PTI Photo



PTI

Bengaluru, April 14

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL campaign that began in cheerfulness has melted into chaos, and their bowlers require a drastic transformation in mindset against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for them to register an elusive win here on Monday.

The Royal Challengers have players of repute and elite coaches with lofty pedigree but none of their plans have worked so far, evidenced by the team’s 10th place in the standings with a solitary win from six matches.

The RCB’s trundling run in this IPL is directly linked to their bowlers’ ineffectiveness.

They showed a distinct lack of willingness to adapt and upskill on conditions that needed a different thinking.

In this IPL, the bowlers have often relied on variations like knuckle balls, slow bouncers and pace-off deliveries to counter a set of ultra-aggressive batsmen.

However, the Bengaluru bowlers have been largely unidimensional in their approach allowing batters to tackle them with ease and the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) offers a case study.

For once, the RCB batters fired collectively to take them to 196, but MI hunted down the target in just 15.3 overs at the Wankhede Stadium as the visiting bowlers were quite magnanimous in offering freebies.

Dew and short boundaries cannot be counted as excuses when a team leaks above 13 runs per over. In fact, the RCB bowlers did not have the urge or imagination to blunt a batting unit full of intent.

That’s an ominous sign against the Sunrisers, whose batting line-up is as intimidating as that of the MI.

Two Hyderabad batters – Heinrich Klaasen (186) and Abhishek Sharma (177) – are inside the top-10 run-makers and Travis Head (133) too has been consistent.

But more than the quantity of runs, how they made it make them more dangerous as Klaasen (193), Abhishek (208) and Head (177) have torn apart the bowling unit in the Power Play and in the middle-late overs.

That uniform power allocation through batting ranks makes SRH a tall proposition for the opposition bowlers. 

This is not to say that SRH, currently fifth on the table with six points from five matches, do not have a weak point.

Similar to RCB, bowling has been Hyderabad’s soft underbelly in this tournament with spinners Shahabaz Ahmed and Mayank Markande giving away more than 11 runs in an over with minimal returns.

But the Hyderabad outfit has found a saviour in skipper Pat Cummins, their highest wicket-taker with six scalps and he has also conceded just over seven runs an over, a very respectable economy rate in this format.

Additionally, Cummins has also shown the flexibility to operate at various junctures of a match – with the new ball in the Power Play or bowling as second-change in the middle and death overs.

The inclusion of left-arm pacer T Natarajan (5 wickets, economy: 8.6) has given their bowling a new dimension and a bit more control in the last three matches.

Having played on a shirtfront in Hyderabad, the SRH bowlers might not feel out of home at the Chinnaswamy, which has a pitch with similar characteristics.

But can RCB exploit that above-mentioned minor chink in Sunrisers’ attack?

Star batter Virat Kohli is the current holder of Orange Cap and 50s by skipper Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik against MI will certainly boost RCB’s confidence.

But the form of Glenn Maxwell (32 runs, average: 5.3) remains a massive concern.

Teams (from): Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis ©, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ©, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

Match starts at 7.30 pm.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #IPL


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

LS poll: Congress CEC finalises some candidates for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal seats; Manish Tewari to contest from Chandigarh, Vikramaditya from Mandi

2
Punjab

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader shot dead at shop in Punjab’s Nangal

3
Entertainment

Firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai; security stepped up

4
India

It’s Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut; Manish Tewari from Chandigarh

5
World

Iran's attack on Israel LIVE Updates: 'Response will be much larger if Israel retaliates', warns Iran

6
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

7
Diaspora

FBI offers reward of up to USD 2,50,000 for information leading to arrest of Indian wanted for killing wife

8
Comment

‘Punjabi cinema uninspiring, plays safe’

9
India

Explainer: Why is PM Modi talking about Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad ‘cooking mutton’ in month of ‘Shravana’?

10
Comment

When a psychologist won economics Nobel

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Iran launches retaliatory attack on Israel with hundreds of drones, missiles

Iran's attack on Israel LIVE Updates: 'Response will be much larger if Israel retaliates', warns Iran

Warning comes after Iran launches retaliatory attack on Isra...

US President Biden condemns Iran’s attack on Israel; to convene G-7 leaders’ meeting on response

President Joe Biden pledges G7 response, US support for Israel after Iran attacks

Biden reiterates the ironclad US support for Israel's securi...

India calls for ‘immediate de-escalation’ between Israel and Iran

India calls for ‘immediate de-escalation’ between Israel and Iran

MEA says seriously concerned over escalating hostilities bet...

BJP releases manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha election; focus on dignity, quality of life, jobs and investment

One nation, one poll, UCC, anti-graft, pro-poor pitch in BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha poll manifesto

The manifesto will strengthen four pillars of Viksit Bharat:...

Firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai

Firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai; security stepped up Firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai; security stepped up

Two persons fire four rounds outside Galaxy Apartments in Ba...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Constable held with heroin on jail premises

325th ‘Khalsa Sajna Divas’ celebrated

Firm employees stage robbery drama for bungling cash, nabbed

Criminal wanted in 5 cases nabbed

Bansal dropped, Tewari is Congress pick for city

Pawan Kumar Bansal dropped, Manish Tewari is Congress pick for Chandigarh

Sans safety certificate, govt depts in Chandigarh play with fire

Unidentified assailants open fire on Mataur SHO in Ropar

High-pitched IPL tie at Mullanpur leaves PBKS fans disheartened

Chandigarh assures facilities for divyangs, 85+ voters at all polling stations

‘Harassment’: AAP says CM Arvind Kejriwal denied in-person meetings

‘Harassment’: AAP says CM Arvind Kejriwal denied in-person meetings

Sachdeva flays Kejriwal over jail meeting rules

Unite against BJP actions to save democracy: Gopal Rai to public

Subsidies on power, water to stay, don’t pay attention to rumours: L-G

Vote out forces that want to scrap Constitution: Congress

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD undecided on Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur reserved LS seats

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD undecided on Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur reserved LS seats

150 jhuggis gutted in Kapurthala, no casualty

8 land in police dragnet in snatching, theft cases; items seized

3 held with stolen mobiles, bike

Umang for special children kicks off

Southern Bypass Project: After decade-long wait, service lane construction nears completion

Southern Bypass Project: After decade-long wait, service lane construction nears completion

Work on major upgrade, revamp of ESIC hospital picks up pace

Three friends killed as car overturns after tyre burst

35K litres of lahan, 59 liquor bottles seized

Five booked in two fraud cases

Exercise caution against wheat fire mishaps: PSPCL to farmers

Exercise caution against wheat fire mishaps: PSPCL to farmers

Punjabi varsity to celebrate foundation day on April 30

Lok Sabha polls: BSP fields its Punjab general secretary Jagjit Chharbarh from Patiala, Balwinder Kumar from Jalandhar

Patiala: Ex-powerlifter held for stealing gadgets of college students

Dr Dharamvira Gandhi invited to Congress party meet in Patiala