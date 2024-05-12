IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru post 187/9 against Delhi Capitals

Bengaluru, May 12
Royal Challengers Bengaluru managed only 187 for 9 despite a blazing half-century by in-form Rajat Patidar in an IPL match here on Sunday.
Despite DC fielders dropping too many catches, the bowlers did a commendable job to restrict RCB to below 200 on a good batting surface.
Patidar (52 off 32 balls) and Will Jacks (41 off 28 balls) added 88 for the third wicket in little under nine overs but RCB will reckon they were 15 short in the end.
Ishant Sharma (1/31), who got the prize wicket of Virat Kohli was impressive with his variations. So were DC's Khaleel Ahmed (2/31) and Rasikh Salam (2/23).
Brief Scores:
RCB 187/8 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 52, Will Jacks 41, Ishant Sharma 1/31, Khaleel Ahmed 2/31, Rsikh Salam 2/23) vs DC.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
8 Delhi hospitals, IGI Airport receive bomb threats days after hoax scare at schools
Security beefed up in all hospitals in the city; additional ...
Police officer killed, over 100 injured in clashes during protest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir
JAAC has been seeking provision of electricity as per hydrop...
Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder
22-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, ...
Mallikarjun Kharge's helicopter checked in Bihar, claims Congress; says poll officials ‘targeting’ opposition leaders
Kharge on Saturday addressed back-to-back Lok Sabha election...
Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees amid ongoing general election
Addressing a press conference, the AAP leader says people wi...