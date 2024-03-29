IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru score 182/6 against Kolkata Knight Riders

Bengaluru, March 29
Royal Challengers Bengaluru scored 182/6 against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.
Batting first, star batter Virat Kohli top-scored with an unbeaten 83 off 59 balls while Cameron Green (33 off 21 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (28 off 19 balls) made useful contributions, the latter while getting two reprieves.
Enjoying a good run of form, Kohli struck four fours and as many sixes during his fluent knock at the M Chinnaswami Stadium.
Brief scores:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 182 for 6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohi 83 not out, Cameron Green 33;Andre Russell 2/29).
