 IPL 2024: Salt-less KKR take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in power-hitting slugfest : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • IPL 2024
  • IPL 2024: Salt-less KKR take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in power-hitting slugfest

IPL 2024: Salt-less KKR take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in power-hitting slugfest

KKR are the first team to make it to IPL playoffs this year

IPL 2024: Salt-less KKR take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in power-hitting slugfest

Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate after winning the IPL 2024 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 11, 2024. PTI



PTI

Ahmedabad, May 20

High-flying Kolkata Knight Riders and an unpredictable Sunrisers Hyderabad, teams that have built their IPL 2024 campaign on power-hitting, will look to outmuscle each other in Qualifier 1 here on Tuesday.

If KKR were the first team to make it to IPL playoffs this year, SRH gave themselves a huge boost by inflicting a four-wicket loss on Punjab Kings on Sunday to eventually finish second with 17 points, ahead of Rajasthan Royals.

While the two top teams from the 70-match league round have enjoyed some time off courtesy incessant rains during their respective clashes over last 10 days, the lack of turnaround time to compete in a high-intensity playoff game will also pose a unique challenge.

KKR and SRH will get only a day’s time to traverse thousands of kilometres and get here for the first half of the playoffs as they both featured on the final day of the league round on Sunday.

SRH would feel they have hit their strides following a comprehensive win over PBKS and having also got recent game-time, which isn’t the case for KKR whose last complete game was on May 11.

Shreyas Iyer’s KKR had won four games on the trot before rains washed away their last two league games and the two-time winners.

Table-toppers KKR (19 points) will also have to fill in the huge void at the top with their second-highest run-scorer and wicketkeeper Phil Salt (435 runs) leaving the camp for national duties with England ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Salt had forged a devastating partnership with Sunil Narine (461) at the top and KKR were immensely benefited by their ultra-aggressive approach with the bat, backed up well by a potent middle-order even though skipper Iyer (287) has not had a major impact yet.

The washed out contest against RR in particular robbed KKR of an opportunity to give expected replacement Rahmanullah Gurbaz a go at the top with Narine, something that would have settled a few concerns certainly.

For KKR, the form of Nitish Rana adds more solidity to the middle-order while a fiery Andre Russell among the finishers promise them vital runs.

In many ways, SRH match KKR’s firepower on paper and that is what adds more to the lure of this contest.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have both got their runs at a strike rate exceeding 200 while inspiring their side to rewrite a few records.

Australian southpaw Head has in many ways redefined aggressiveness with the bat while also remaining successful (533 runs with one century and four fifties).

His fearlessness has also brought the best out of the young Indian batter Abhishek (467), who has clobbered an overall 41 sixes this IPL — 10 more than his overall tally of 31 in the previous six seasons.

SRH have also managed to find answers to a couple of questions which were lingering on for a while. At No 3, the 2016 winners have found a dependable option in Rahul Tripathi who can both accelerate as well as weather storms when bowlers are on-song.

Additionally, Heinrich Klaasen has rediscovered his form after a dip in the middle of the tournament. With a crucial knock of 42 against PBKS, Klaasen has signalled having found his mojo back, which only makes SRH even more formidable.

At Ahmedabad, as seen in the World Cup final last year, teams batting second have had more success, winning four out of six completed games while only twice the team which batted first could defend successfully.

Also, against the style of play for both these teams — to bury oppositions under mountains of runs — this venue has had only two scores of 200 or above in 12 innings, which means the bowlers will also have their say.

If KKR have a battery of spinners to back their fast bowlers led by Mitchell Starc, SRH’s pace bowling attack led by skipper Pat Cummins has time and again produced unified efforts to make their mark.

In their only meet earlier this season back in late March, KKR had pipped SRH by four runs in a high-scoring game.

Teams (from):

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer ©, KS Bharat (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins ©, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav (wk), Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal.

Match starts at 7:30pm IST.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ahmedabad #Cricket #IPL


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50,000 at Golden Temple in Amritsar

2
Delhi

Unrelenting heat disrupts daily life; Met office issues a red warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi

3
Schools

Heat wave: Punjab announces early summer holidays for government, private schools from May 21

4
Himachal The Tribune interview

‘Nehru was ready to give up Assam, had announced it’: Kangana Ranaut

5
Sports

Rohit Sharma lashes out at IPL broadcasters for breaching privacy

6
Haryana

Haryana Deputy Commissioners authorised to close school amid heat wave

7
Uttar Pradesh

UP youth arrested after video of him voting '8 times' in Etah goes viral; Rahul Gandhi warns…

8
World

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein die in helicopter crash

9
Punjab

In battle of prestige, Badal kids hit the ground running

10
Chandigarh

Intense heat: Chandigarh schools asked to close before noon from Monday

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Punjab farmers suspend rail roko protest at Shambhu railway track

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

Punjab announces early summer holidays for public, private schools due to heat wave from tomorrows

Heat wave: Punjab announces early summer holidays for government, private schools from May 21

Teaching/non-teaching staff would continue to perform their ...

JD(S) MLA HD Revanna gets bail from Bengaluru court in sexual assault case

JD(S) MLA HD Revanna gets bail from Bengaluru court in sexual assault case

Judge Preeth J refused to hear objections from SIT and order...

'No sign of life' at crash site of helicopter carrying Iran's president, others

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein die in helicopter crash

Vice-president, state TV confirm deaths of all aboard Presid...

‘Deeply saddened and shocked’: PM Modi condoles Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's death

‘Deeply saddened and shocked’: India condoles Iranian President Raisi and Foreign Minister's death in helicopter crash

The helicopter crashed in the northwest of Iran on Sunday


Cities

View All

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Drug peddler arrested with 598 grams of heroin

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50,000 at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Constituency Watch Amritsar: Represented by ‘bigwigs’, Amritsar still grapples with civic issues

Congress to hold election rallies in state on lines of BJP rallies for Modi: Khera

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

SUV driver claiming to be a 'judicial officer', breaks law, threatens Chandigarh traffic cops; video goes viral

SUV driver claiming to be a 'judicial officer', breaks law, threatens Chandigarh traffic cops; booked

Chandigarh schools to close at 12 noon as temperature continues to hover over 44°C

Zirakpur areas reel under power cuts

Cybercrime up in Mohali, victims lose Rs 9 crore in month

The Tribune Education Expo – 2024 gets overwhelming response

Police seized CCTV DVR, spreading false news to tarnish our image: AAP

Police seized CCTV DVR, spreading false news to tarnish our image: AAP

Delhi court to pass order on police's closure report in sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan on July 27

Party mulls legal options after Bibhav Kumar’s arrest

No permission was sought for AAP protest, say police

Bibhav erased phone data, assault footage blank: Cops

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Phagwara: 3 thieves in police net

Jalandhar: Cop overcomes injury with comeback medal

Over 9,300 attend second poll rehearsal in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Statement on Poonch attack distorted, put out of context, says ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Samrala sizzles at 46.1°C, Ludhiana at 45.2°C

Pet registration programme goes astray in city

Open House What more needs to be done to check other sources of pollution, besides stubble burning?

Bittu promises Metro, EVs

Punjab farmers suspend rail roko protest at Shambhu railway track

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

MoU signed