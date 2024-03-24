IPL 2024: Sanju Samson-powered Rajasthan Royals post 193 for 4 against Lucknow Super Giants

Jaipur, March 24
Skipper Sanju Samson smashed an unbeaten 82 in 52 balls as Rajasthan Royals posted 193 for four against Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.
Batting first, Samson led from the front and struck three fours and six sixes during his entertaining stay in the middle.
Riyan Parag chipped in with a 29-ball 43 while adding 93 runs for the third wicket with his skipper.
India’s latest batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal got out after racing to 24 in 12 balls.
Brief scores:
Rajasthan Royals: 193/4 20 overs (Sanju Samson 82 not out, Riyan Parag 43).
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first order from ED custody, asks minister Atishi to address water-related problems
Atishi says the directions show Kejriwal's concern for the p...
INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ in Delhi on March 31 to ‘safeguard democracy’
Arvinder Singh Lovely, the Congress Delhi unit chief, allege...
Pakistan to ‘seriously’ consider restoring trade ties with India: Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar
Dar makes these remarks during a press conference in London
Election Commission directs disciplinary action against Punjab SDM for absence from poll duty
Polling for Punjab’s 13 Lok Sabha seats to be held on June 1
IIT-Guwahati student arrested under UAPA for ‘links with ISIS’
The student was detained at Hajo in Kamrup district while he...