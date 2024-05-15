 IPL 2024: Skipper Curran, bowlers lead PBKS to a five-wicket win over RR : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • IPL 2024
  • IPL 2024: Skipper Curran, bowlers lead PBKS to a five-wicket win over RR

IPL 2024: Skipper Curran, bowlers lead PBKS to a five-wicket win over RR

RR struggled against an array of accurate bowlers on a rather slow pitch, meandering to a sub-par 144 for nine

IPL 2024: Skipper Curran, bowlers lead PBKS to a five-wicket win over RR

Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, in Guwahati on May 15, 2024. PTI



PTI

Guwahati, May 15

Skipper Sam Curran played the lead act hitting a well-paced fifty and taking two wickets, as Punjab Kings consigned Rajasthan Royals to a five-wicket defeat in their IPL match here on Wednesday.

The target was a mere 145, but Kings made heavy weather of it on a sluggish track here but Curran (63 not out, 41b, 5x4, 3x6) had a calm head and skills to lift them to their fifth win of the season. PBKS made 145/5 in 18.5 overs.

The Englishman received good support from Jitesh Sharma (22, 20b) as the pair added 63 runs in a fluent fifth wicket partnership.

For Royals, it was their fourth defeat on the trot, but they remained second on the table with 16 points with a qualification to the playoffs to boot with.

The Kings' chase began on a shaky note as they lost Prabhsimran Singh in the first over itself to Trent Boult.

But bigger jolts were in store as an impressive Avesh Khan (2/28) scalped two wickets in the fifth over.

The right-arm pacer first plucked the important wicket of Rilee Rossouw, who played some strong shots in his 13-ball 22, and then jettisoned in-form Shashank Singh for a two-ball naught.

Shashank failed to connect a fuller, straighter one from Avesh while attempting a flick, and the 141 kmph delivery thudded on his bat. Shashank did not even bother to use DRS as he walked away.

Punjab gained some ground through the alliance between Curran and Jitesh, who smoked R Ashwin for two sixes.

Curran too gave a dose of punishment to the veteran offie, lofting him for a wonderful six over extra cover.

But the blossoming stand was snapped by Yuzvendra Chahal (2/31), leaving PBKS at 111 for five in the 16th over.

However, Curran and Ashutosh Sharma (17 not out, 11 balls) knocked off the remaining runs without further drama.

Earlier, despite a well-tuned 48 from local hero Riyan Parag, RR struggled against an array of accurate bowlers on a rather slow pitch, meandering to a sub-par 144 for nine.

R Ashwin (28, 19b, 3x4, 1x6) and Parag (48, 34, 6x4) tried to accelerate during their 50-run stand for the fourth wicket but it could only bring in a temporary momentum for RR.

In fact, lethargy had set in very early in the Rajasthan innings after the early loss of Jaiswal, who chopped a Curran (2/24) delivery back on to his stumps.

Sanju Samson (18), who went past 500-run in a season for the first time in his IPL career, and Tom-Kohler Cadmore (18, 23b) stitched 36 runs for the second wicket but took six overs for it.

But with Curran and Arshdeep finding a hint of swing and maintaining a good line, scoring was not an easy proposition for the RR batters.

Eventually, Samson, who tried a hopping cut off pacer Nathan Ellis, gave a simple catch to Rahul Chahar at point in the seventh over.

Cadmore too returned to the dugout in the next over, as his almighty heave off leg-spinner Chahar (2/26) could not progress beyond Jitesh in the deep.

Those twin dismissals actually paved the way for the best phase in the Royals' innings as Ashwin and Parag pressed their foot on the right pedal.

Ashwin displayed his batting skills, smashing Chahar for 17 runs in the 12th over that included a sequence of 6, 4, 4 and the first four was a stunning reverse scoop over backward point.

But he could not further extend his innings, lofting Arshdeep to Shashank.

Parag, usually a free-flowing batter, had to curb his flair in front of a hugely adoring home crowd because of the regular fall of wickets at the other end.

But a late cut off Curran that sped to third man stood as a testament of his ability and timing as he also moved past the 500-run mark for the season, before getting trapped in front of the wicket by Harshal Patel.

However, apart from conquering those little peaks the RR batters failed to slip into the top gear consistently.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #IPL #Punjab Kings #Rajasthan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

2
India

Work on third aircraft carrier to start soon, more to follow, says Rajnath Singh

3
Punjab

Punjab: Denied ticket, Congress leaders find place in campaign panel

4
India

UN had informed Israel of movement of killed former Indian Army officer

5
Himachal

Chandigarh pageant to Mandi aspirant, Kangana Ranaut stars in new role

6
India

Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, declares his arrest ‘invalid’

7
India

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother dies

8
Diaspora

Indian man in Singapore stole intimate photos of women known to him; sent them fake links to get to their accounts

9
Punjab

RSS taking control of gurdwaras all over India, says Sukhbir Badal

10
World

Slovakian PM Robert Fico in life-threatening condition after being shot multiple times, says government

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

First set of citizenship certificates issued under CAA, 14 people granted Indian nationality

First set of citizenship certificates issued under CAA, 14 people granted Indian nationality

Union Home Secretary hands over citizenship certificates to ...

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico wounded in shooting

Slovakian PM Robert Fico in life-threatening condition after being shot multiple times, says government

Fico rushed to hospital; Slovak media say shooter is 71-year...

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha released from Tihar jail on Supreme Court orders

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha released from Tihar jail on Supreme Court order

The apex court has declared as illegal Purkayastha's arrest ...

ED arrests Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam in money-laundering case

ED arrests Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam in money-laundering case

The 70-year-old was grilled by the federal agency for more t...

In touch with relevant authorities on investigation: India on killing of ex-Indian Army officer in Rafah

In touch with relevant authorities on investigation: India on killing of ex-Indian Army officer in Rafah

Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (Retd) was killed after the vehicl...


Cities

View All

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

Pharmaceutical companies in Amritsar demand transit route from Attari for export to Central Asia

31 candidates in election fray as nine more file papers in Amritsar

Family members, kin of Lok Sabha candidates carry out door-to-door campaigning in holy city Amritsar

Amritsar: Ramgarhia outfit calls for boycott of AAP candidates

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans in Bathinda, Delhi

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Punjab, Delhi

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

Former Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla joins BJP

Former Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla joins BJP

Brain-dead Army man gives new lease of live to 3 people through organ donation

A chance to serve my birthplace: Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Chandigarh: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami woos natives of hill state

INDIA VOTES 2024: 27 file nominations for Chandigarh parliamentary seat

Excise 'scam': Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 30

Excise 'scam': Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 30

Excise ‘scam’: BRS leader K Kavitha moves Delhi High Court for bail in CBI case; court to hear plea on May 16

Delhi CM Kejriwal aide’s ‘misbehaviour’ with Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal lands AAP in trouble; BJP makes the most of it

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha released from Tihar jail on Supreme Court order

Fire breaks out in ‘illegal’ paper godown in east Delhi, 1 dead

Jalandhar police arrest gangster linked to Gounder group, seize 5 pistols

Jalandhar police arrest gangster linked to Gounder group, seize 5 pistols

Channi’s viral video: Congress fires salvo at Vikramjit Chaudhary, Sushil Rinku, Pawan Tinu

800 first-time voters taken on heritage walk in Phillaur

Khadoor Sahib expenditure observer inspects poll activities

Shops of seed dealers checked

Poll seizures touch ~33 crore in district, sixth highest in state

Poll seizures touch Rs 33 crore in district, sixth highest in state

Warring champions Congress’ five ‘nyay’

Man held with 700 cases of illicit liquor

CM Mann’s roadshow draws crowd in Jodhan

Discrepancies found in dope tests at civil hospitals

PSEB Engineers Association asks state electricity regulatory commission to take suo motu petition regarding pending government payments

Powercom engineers ask PSERC to take suo motu petition regarding pending government payments

Patiala: Powercom engineers threaten agitation

Teachers set ablaze Education Minister’s effigy in Patiala