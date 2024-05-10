IPL 2024: Skipper Shubman Gill, Susharsan tons guide GT to 35-run win over CSK

PTI

Ahmedabad, May 10

Skipper Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan smashed brilliant hundreds in a record-equalling double hundred plus opening stand to power Gujarat Titans to a comfortable 35-run win over Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match here on Friday. Gujarat with this win stay alive in theory for a place in play-offs.

Sudharsan struck 103 off 51 balls with five fours and seven sixes while Gill scored season's first ton -- a sublime 104 off 55 balls with half a dozen sixes to help GT post a daunting 231 for 3 after being sent into bat.

The two batters put on 210 runs for the first wicket and equalled the record set by Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul in 2022.

Chasing the stiff target, CSK witnessed a torrid start before Daryl Mitchell (63 off 34) and Moeen Ali (56 off 36) shared 109 runs for the fourth wicket to keep their team in the hunt.

But the target was too stiff as CSK were eventually restricted to 196 for 8 in 20 overs.

Towards the end, Mahendra Singh Dhoni played a 11-ball 26-run cameo but in vain.

For GT, Mohit Sharma (3/31) was the pick of the bowlers, while Rashid Khan (2/38) picked up two wickets.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans: 231/3 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 104, B Sai Sudharsan 103).

Chennai Super Kings: 196 for 8 in 20 overs (Daryl Mitchell 63, Moeen Ali 56; Mohit Sharma 3/31).

