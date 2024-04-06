IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's ton goes in vain as Rajasthan Royals win by six wickets

PTI

Jaipur, April 6

Virat Kohli's eighth IPL century went in vain as Rajasthan Royals comfortably thrashed them to win by six wickets in a one-sided match here on Saturday.

Kohli (113 not out off 72 balls) scored his century off 67 balls and added 125 runs with skipper Faf du Plessis (44 off 33 balls) but 183 was never going to be enough as they never really upped the ante.

For Rajasthan Royals, spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (2/34 in 4 overs) and Ravichandran Ashwin (0/28 on 4 overs) were the best bowlers on view as they never allowed RCB batters to chance their arms freely.

Royals reached the target with five balls to spare as Jos Buttler roared back to form with an unbeaten 100 and also had skipper Sanju Samson (69 off 42 balls) for company.

Brief Scores: RCB 183 for 3 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 113 not out, Faf du Plessis 44, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/34).

RR 189 for 4 in 19.1 overs (Jos Buttler 100 not out, Sanju Samson 69 off 42 balls). PTI

