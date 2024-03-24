Just a matter of time before Rishabh Pant regains form: Navjot Sidhu

PTI

Chandigarh, March 24

Former India opener Navjot Sidhu is confident wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant’s return to form is just a ‘matter of time’ following his nearly 15-month-long absence from professional cricket after a horrific car crash.

Pant is back leading his Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals (DC) after missing the action last season due to his recovery and rehabilitation.

Though Pant did not have the comeback he would have wished for in DC’s match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) here on Saturday, being dismissed for 18 by Harshal Patel, he was quick between the wickets, took a catch behind the stumps and also effected a stumping.

“(He is) leading DC and running between the wickets and playing good cricket. Just a matter of time and he will regain his form. But, importantly, Indian cricket has got its fine gem back, and we should be thankful to God on his return to the field,” said Sidhu on Star Sports on ‘Cricket Live’ programme.

Sidhu added that when he first saw the images of the crash, he wondered how anyone could survive a mishap like that.

“When this accident had happened, I saw the picture of the vehicle. Everything got burned, and there was no vehicle at the scene. How anyone can survive that sort of a horrifying accident?

“Post that, we were in assumption that whether the operations will succeed or not, but all went well for him. And in the process of physiotherapy, when the removal of plaster happens, your body doesn’t move at all which is a very painful experience for anyone... from that condition, he is out now,” added Sidhu, following DC’s four-wicket loss to PBKS in their opening game.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #IPL #Navjot Sidhu #Punjab Kings #Rishabh Pant