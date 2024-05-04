 KKR win an away tie against MI after 12 years, all but put hosts out of IPL : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • IPL 2024
  • KKR win an away tie against MI after 12 years, all but put hosts out of IPL

KKR win an away tie against MI after 12 years, all but put hosts out of IPL

Mumbai Indians were shot out for 145 in 18.5 overs chasing 170

KKR win an away tie against MI after 12 years, all but put hosts out of IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders player Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians player Gerald Coetzee during the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 3, 2024. PTI



PTI

Mumbai, May 3

Kolkata Knight Riders bowling unit performed in unison to win a battle of attrition against five-time champions Mumbai Indians by 24 runs in an IPL match here on Friday.

If KKR batters were guilty of not working out their game plan on the go in the first half to be bowled out for just 169 with Venkatesh Iyer contributing 70, Mumbai Indians' underperforming batters stood no chance on a tricky wicket which demanded both application and patience. They were all-out for 145 in 18.5 overs and are practically out of the competition which has been a nightmare for Hardik Pandya.

It was KKR's first away win in Mumbai after12 years and last time they won here, their principal owner Shah Rukh Khan was embroiled in an argument with security staff which led to his ban from the venue for next three years. That year KKR won the trophy and this win took them to 14 points and kept them in contention for a finish among the first two teams.

Despite Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant fifty, Mumbai Indians were shot out for 145 in 18.5 overs chasing 170, found wanting with the bat once again as Mitchell Starc (3.5-0-33-4) cleaned up the tail for KKR's seventh win in 10 matches.

Until he top edged one off a full toss from Andre Russell (2/30), Suryakumar appeared to be proving the difference between the two sides with a top quality knock which brought MI back from the brink.

With six fours and two sixes, Suryakumar made 56 off 35 balls in an innings that kept MI's hopes alive.

Suryakumar also brought the equation down enough for his side to get over the line after they were reduced to 71/6 at one stage.

But none of the MI batters showed their hand up as KKR ran away with the game with a flurry of wickets towards the end.

Also impressive were KKR's spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, producing identical figures of 4-0-22-2 to keep the MI batters under the pump.

Having smacked a six and a four off Starc, Ishan Kishan (13) missed connecting a wild heave which resulted in the Aussie knocking down his leg stump.

Naman Dhir (11) hit two fours to start with but he also went for a heave and missed with Chakravarthy striking on his first delivery.

Playing as an impact sub, Rohit Sharma (11) lofted Starc for a spectacular six over extra cover but failed to connect well when he went to pull a short one from Narine.

Manish Pandey covered a fair distance moving backwards to reduce MI to 46 for three in the powerplay.

Chakravarthy ensured a short stay in the middle for MI's most successful batter this year when he had Tilak Varma (4) caught by Narine at short third man.

The flow of wickets pushed MI on the backfoot and the pressure resulted in further success when Nehal Wadhera (6) chopped one onto his wickets off Narine.

MI skipper and India vice-captain for the upcoming T20 World Cup Hardik Pandya walked out to loud boos once again at home turf Wankhede Stadium only to be outdone by the awkward pace off the surface.

Pandya's innings lasted only two balls as he too, like a few others, was early into his shot which produced a top edge to be grabbed easily.

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders' aggressive approach came a cropper on a sluggish surface as they were bowled out for a paltry 169 despite Venkatesh Iyer's half-century.

Venkatesh scored 70 off 52 balls but his selfish attitude of trying to preserve his own wicket by sacrificing enforcer Russell certainly cost the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned side 20 runs which didn't turn out to be costly in the end.

Veteran Pandey scored 42 off 31 balls in a stand of 83 for the sixth wicket with Venkatesh.

Just like the top-order was blown away before the total reached 60, the last five fell for just 29 runs as Jasprit Bumrah (3/18 in 3.5 overs) was too hot to handle with his toe-crushers at the death.

On a two-paced wicket which had the odd delivery coming on to the bat slower than expected, KKR batters were guilty of rushing into their shots and and not reading the track well before formulating their plans.

As a result, half of their side was back in the hut in the powerplay without having anything significant on the board.

After the explosive top order cut a sorry figure, Rinku Singh (9) too squandered an opportunity to bat big, forcing KKR to turn to the experienced Pandey as impact sub for rescue.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #IPL #Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandchild among 4 killed in accident during police chase in Canada

2
Trending

Video: Kim Jong Un picks 25 pretty virgin Korean girls every year for his ‘pleasure squad’: Report

3
Punjab

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to reopen road in front of Punjab CM's residence to public

4
Delhi

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in view of Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

5
Chandigarh

Teachers to retire at age of 65, says Chandigarh Admn in High Court

6
Punjab

First year B Tech student jumps from 10th floor of his hostel in Punjab’s Phagwara

7
Punjab

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

8
World

Chilling video shows Kazakhstani politician 'beating his wife to death'

9
Lok Sabha Elections

Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli; Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi

10
India

Couple alleges daughter died after taking Covishield, to go to court against AstraZeneca

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Canadian Police make arrests in Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Canadian Police make arrests in Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

According to Canadian media, members of an alleged hit squad...

May consider hearing Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea due to Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in view of Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

Bench posts the matter for further hearing on May 7

'US’ ties with New Delhi strong’: White House defends Joe Biden’s statement calling India, China, Russia and Japan ‘xenophobic’

'US’ ties with New Delhi strong’: White House defends Joe Biden’s statement calling India, China, Russia and Japan ‘xenophobic’

President was making a ‘broader point’, says White House Pre...

Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat

Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat

Is accompanied by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia...

Indian couple, grandchild among 4 killed in multi-vehicle collision in Canada

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandchild among 4 killed in accident during police chase in Canada

Two of the victims, a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woma...


Cities

View All

Amritsar police arrest drug smuggler, seize 4kg methamphetamine and 1 kg heroin

Amritsar police arrest drug smuggler, seize 4 kg methamphetamine and 1 kg heroin

Fire at Bhagtanwala garbage dump in Amritsar leaves residents choked

Amritsar: 35-yr-old man found murdered in drain, police book bootlegger

Eyebrows raised as Amritsar Improvement Trust Chairman attends AAP candidate’s rally

GNDU among top 27% universities globally

Court tells govt to take call on tech varsity VC in 6 weeks

Court tells govt to take call on VC of Maharaja Ranjit Singh PTU in 6 weeks

Chandigarh: 14 years on, drug addict nabbed for MBA student’s rape, murder

Chandigarh: 14 years on, drug addict nabbed for MBA student’s rape, murder

Teachers to retire at age of 65, says Chandigarh Admn in High Court

Follow timings, avoid long breaks: PGI to doctors

5,700 new voters added since March 16 in Chandigarh

Life coach Ritu Singal unveils her second literary work, ‘I Decided Not to Cry’

May consider hearing Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea due to Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in view of Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi High Court issues notices to CBI, ED on Manish Sisodia’s pleas for bail

Teen held for sending bomb threat to Delhi Police HQ

WCD Dept sacks 52 employees of Delhi Commission for Women

BJP is biggest threat to women in country: Atishi

First year B Tech student jumps from 10th floor of his hostel in Punjab’s Phagwara

First year B Tech student jumps from 10th floor of his hostel in Punjab’s Phagwara

Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Phagwara

Phillaur: Charanjit Singh Channi shows strength on MLA Vikramjit’s turf

Phillaur: Opposing ticket to Charanjit Singh Channi, women workers stage protest

AAP’s Tinu brings hope for dejected councillors; were ready to switch party

Election seizures cross ~26 cr in district, sixth highest in state

Election seizures cross Rs 26 cr in district, sixth highest in state

Man dies as truck hits combine harvester

In Ludhiana, AAP, Congress train guns on BJP’s Ravneet Bittu

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring calls Ravneet Bittu ‘traitor’

Two killed in boiler mishap at Jaspal Bangar rubber factory

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

INDIA VOTES 2024: Six SAD leaders join AAP

Flying squad formed to check sale of PUSA-44

7 injured in road accident on Samana-Cheeka road

Farmers resent tardy lifting of procured wheat