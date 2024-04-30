LSG beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets

Lucknow, April 30
Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets in the IPL here on Tuesday.
Mumbai Indians posted 144 for 7 with Nehal Wadhera scoring 46. Tim David and Ishan Kishan made 35 not out and 32 respectively.
For LSG, Mohsin Khan took two wickets while Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Yadav, Naveen-ul-Haq and Ravi Bishnoi got one each.
LSG chased down the modest target in 19.2 overs thanks to Marcus Stoinis (62 off 45).
Brief Scores:
Mumbai Indians: 144 for 7 in 20 overs (Nehal Wadhera 46, Tim David 35 not out; Mohsin Khan 2/36).
LSG 145/6 in 19.2 overs (Marcus Stoinis 62; Hardik Pandya 2/26).
