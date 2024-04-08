 ‘Mayank Yadav got injured, so KL Rahul said.....’: Lucknow Super Giant's Thakur after win over GT : The Tribune India

Lucknow Super Giants bowler Yash Thakur celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, in Lucknow, Sunday, April 7, 2024. PTI



ANI

Lucknow, April 8

Following his side's 33-run win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Yash Thakur expressed happiness with his five-wicket haul.

Thakur's pace rattled Gujarat Titans as Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious with a comprehensive 33-run victory in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Sunday at Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Following his team's win, Yash said in the post-match presentation, "Happy with this five-wicket haul and Man of the Match award. I had planned against Gill, I stuck to my plan, KL Rahul had advised me to do so and it paid off. Unfortunately, Mayank Yadav got injured, so KL said it was my day and asked me to make the most of it. We are winning the first game against GT in IPL history, very happy with it. Really enjoyed Gill's wicket, the most memorable of all."

LSG won the toss and opted to bat first. The hosts were reduced to 18/2 at one point. A 73-run partnership between skipper KL Rahul (33 in 31 balls, with three fours) and Marcus Stoinis (58 in 43 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) put LSG in a decent position again.

Later, knocks from Nicholas Pooran (32* in 22 balls, with three sixes) and Ayush Badoni (20 in 11 balls, with three fours) helped LSG put a moderate 163/5 in their 20 overs.

Umesh Yadav (2/22) and Rashid Khan (1/28) were among the wickets for GT.

Chasing 164 runs, GT did have a fine start as skipper Shubman Gill (19 in 21 balls, with two fours) and Sai Sudharsan (31 in 23 balls, with four boundaries) formed a 54-run opening stand, but pacer Yash Thakur's five-wicket haul (5/30) and Krunal Pandya's economical 3/11 blew GT away. Despite Rahul Tewatia (30 in 25 balls, with two fours and two sixes) putting up a fight, GT skittled out for 130 in 18.5 overs, losing by 33 runs.

Thakur's fifer earned him the 'Player of the Match' honours. LSG is in third place at the points table with three wins and a loss, giving them six points. GT is in seventh place, having won two and lost three. They have a total of four points.

