IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals defeat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets

PTI

Jaipur, April 22

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a hundred as table-toppers Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by nine wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Sandeep Sharma grabbed a maiden five-wicket haul to help Rajasthan Royals restrict Mumbai Indians to 179/9.

Following a rain interruption, RR completed the chase of 180 with eight balls to spare. Regaining his form, opener Jaiswal finished as RR's top-scorer with 104 off 60 balls.

Earlier, Trent Boult (2/32) dismissed Rohit Sharma (6) in the first over, while Sandeep (5/18) claimed the wickets of Ishan Kishan (0) and Suryakumar Yadav (10) in successive overs to reduce MI to 20/3 after they opted to bat.

But Tilak Varma weathered the storm and slammed three sixes and five fours en route to his 65. He got fine support from Nehal Wadehera (49 from 24 balls) as the duo put on 99 runs from 52 balls for the fifth wicket.

Sharma then returned to take three more wickets to complete his five-for.

Brief Scores

Mumbai Indians 179/9; 20 overs (Tilak Varma 65, Nehal Wadhera 49; Sandeep Shara 5/18, Trent Bould 2/32) vs Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals: 183/1 in 18.4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 104 not out). PTI

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #IPL #Mumbai #Rajasthan