 Preity Zinta happily poses with Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan post GT vs PBKS match : The Tribune India

Preity Zinta happily poses with Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan post GT vs PBKS match

ANI

Mumbai, April 5

The IPL (Indian Premier League) is leaving no stone unturned in captivating cricket enthusiasts who eagerly watch their favourite teams in action. Not only do the matches catch the attention of fans but also the presence of the owners of the teams adds to the fun. After the thrilling match of Punjab Kings against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday Preity Zinta's enthusiastic presence on the ground again made fans go crazy.

The performance of the PBKS boys brought smiles not only to the faces of the fans but also made the team's co-owner Preity Zinta extremely happy.

After the match, Preity met the players from both teams on the grounds.

Pictures and videos of Preity posing with Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill after the match have gone viral on social media.

In one of the pictures, Preity happily poses with the captains of both teams Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill.

Zinta once again captured a lot of attention during the match as she looked ethereal while cheering on her team from the stands.

She wore a red and black t-shirt that she paired with black jeans.

Earlier, during Punjab Kings' thrilling match against Delhi Capitals, Preity donned a Punjabi 'kudi' look. She wore a white suit with a stunning red 'phulkari dupatta.' Her presence literally made fans go crazy. Her images and videos from the match went viral all over social media.

"Preity Zinta should be declared 'National Crush of All Time'," a social media user wrote on X.

Coming to yesterday's match, Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma's brutal power-hitting stunned Gujarat Titans (GT) and helped Punjab Kings (PBKS) register the highest successful chase in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 as they defeated GT by 3 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

With superb temperament under pressure and nerves of steel, Shashank's brutal bashing stole the limelight at the Narendra Modi Stadium while well-supported breezy cameos from Jitesh Sharma and Ashutosh played an anchoring role in Punjab's 3-wicket victory. For GT star spinners Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan tried to change the course of the game however Shashank pulled off a brilliant heist for the Punjab Kings.

Gill struck the highest individual score of the IPL 2024 - 89* and Rahul Tewatia came at the end to play a short cameo of 23* in a mere 8 delivers to power GT to 199/4 in the first inning.

In reply, Shashank Singh's (61*) blitz and Ashutosh's (31) rattled GT as they chased down the target and clinched a three-wicket victory for the Punjab Kings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity will be seen sharing screen space with Sunny Deol in director Rajkumar Santoshi's film 'Lahore 1947'.

The update was confirmed by Santoshi via his quote in a statement.

"After a long time, Preity Zinta is again playing a very important role for the silver screen with Lahore 1947. She is indeed an extremely talented, finest, and most natural actress in our industry. Whichever character she plays she totally invests herself in it and makes the audience feel that she is made for that character. Interestingly, the audience will see her again with Sunny Deol. This on-screen pair has always been immensely loved by the audience. Above all, this film script demands a pair that is as accurate as Sunny and Preity," Santoshi shared.

'Lahore 1947' is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. This project marks the teaming up of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi along with Aamir Khan.

This film will mark Aamir Khan Productions' (AKP) 17th production under their banner.

The film also marks the reunion of Preity and Sunny after a long time. The duo has earlier featured together in a couple of films such as 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy', 'Farz', and 'Bhaiaji Superhit'.

#Cricket #IPL #Mumbai #Preity Zinta #Shikhar Dhawan #Shubman Gill


