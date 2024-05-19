Punjab Kings elect to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad

PTI

Hyderabad, May 19

Punjab Kings' stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their penultimate Indian Premier League contest, here on Sunday.

While Punjab Kings are out of contention for making the IPL playoffs for the 10th year in a row, Sunrisers Hyderabad are eyeing two points from this game to bolster their chances of finishing second.

SRH are currently third in the points table with 15 points, behind table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, who play later in the day.

The outcomes of both the games on Sunday will finalise the team standings as well as playoffs fixtures in Ahmedabad and Chennai.

KKR, RR, SRH and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the four teams to have made the playoffs this year.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan.

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (c&wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar.

