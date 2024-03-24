Rajasthan Royals opt to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL

Jaipur, March 24
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League opener at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Sunday.
Hosts RR are playing with three overseas players in Jos Buttler, Trent Boult and Shimron Hetmyer.
India wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul returns from a quadricep injury to lead LSG.
Playing 11
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first order from ED custody, asks minister Atishi to address water-related problems
Atishi says the directions show Kejriwal's concern for the p...
INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ in Delhi on March 31 to ‘safeguard democracy’
Arvinder Singh Lovely, the Congress Delhi unit chief, allege...
Pakistan to ‘seriously’ consider restoring trade ties with India: Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar
Dar makes these remarks during a press conference in London
Election Commission directs disciplinary action against Punjab SDM for absence from poll duty
Polling for Punjab’s 13 Lok Sabha seats to be held on June 1
IIT-Guwahati student arrested under UAPA for ‘links with ISIS’
The student was detained at Hajo in Kamrup district while he...