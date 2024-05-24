Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL Qualifier 2

PTI

Chennai, May 24

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL Qualifier 2 here on Friday.

Rajasthan did not make any changes to their playing 11 from the Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The Hyderabad outfit brought in middle-order batter Aiden Markram for this game in the lone change they made to the eleven.

The winner of this match will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 final here on Sunday.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (capt and wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

