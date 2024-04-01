 Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians : The Tribune India

The two teams are coming into the match following contrasting results

Mumbai Indians batter Ishan Kishan. PTI file



PTI

Mumbai, April 1

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match here on Monday.

While MI decided to go with the same playing XI of their previous match, RR brought in Nandre Burger in place of Sandeep Sharma, who is not fit.

The two teams are coming into the match following contrasting results.

While RR have registered two wins so far, MI have lost both their matches to lie at the bottom of the points table.

The Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (w/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka.

 

