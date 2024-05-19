 Rohit Sharma lashes out at IPL broadcasters for breaching privacy : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • IPL 2024
  • Rohit Sharma lashes out at IPL broadcasters for breaching privacy

Rohit Sharma lashes out at IPL broadcasters for breaching privacy

He expresses his disappointment after a video involving him and Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach Abhishek Nayar went viral

Rohit Sharma lashes out at IPL broadcasters for breaching privacy

Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the IPL 2024 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. PTI Photo



PTI

New Delhi, May 19

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday lashed out at the IPL broadcasters for ‘breaching’ cricketers’ privacy by recording their conversations with friends and colleagues at training and on match days and then telecasting the contents.

Rohit expressed his disappointment after a video involving him and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, in which the former is seen contemplating his future at the Mumbai Indians, went viral.

‘The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days,’ Rohit posted on X.

He added, ‘Despite asking Star Sports to not record my conversation, it was and was also then played on air, which is a breach of privacy.’         

‘The need to get exclusive content and focused only on views and engagement will one day break the trust between the fans, cricketers and cricket. Let better sense prevail.’    

Rohit was seen making a request to the broadcasters to shut down the audio while recording him after his chat with Nayar. The conversation between the two took place after MI’s IPL fixture against KKR on May 11.

The audio of the chat was posted by KKR on their social media handle and fans assumed that the cricketer is speaking about leaving MI after the ongoing season.

Following the controversy, the video was taken down by the Knight Riders’ social media team.

Few days after that, on May 17, Rohit was once again seen having a chat with Dhawal Kulkarni ahead of MI’s fixture against Lucknow Super Giants. Seeing himself being recorded, the opener, with folded hands, requested the broadcaster to turn off the audio as one audio has already got him into trouble.

‘Bhai audio band karo haan, already ek audio ne mera waat laga diya (Brother please close the audio, one audio has already made things difficult for me),’ said Sharma in the video that also went viral.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #IPL #Rohit Sharma


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

School timings changed in Punjab from May 20 to May 31 amid intense heat

2
Punjab

Supreme Court refuses to pass interim order on Punjab’s plea to stay orders on IGP Umaranangal’s reinstatement

3
Punjab

Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP’s Amritsar candidate Taranjit Sandhu talks up American cure for Punjab ills

4
Ludhiana

At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

5
Punjab

Facing flak from farmers, Preneet Kaur turns to deras ahead of Lok Sabha election

6
Punjab

4 students die in high-speed car crash

7
India

Swati Maliwal case: Bibhav Kumar formatted iPhone, CCTV footage of ‘assault’ incident blank, Delhi Police tell court

8
Punjab

Man injured in firing near Congress election rally in Amritsar, Punjab CEO seeks report

9
Comment GOOD SPORT

Oh, those poor IPL billionaires

10
India

Raghav Sabha sighted after long absence, meets CM Kejriwal in Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Swati Maliwal case: Assault could have been ‘fatal’, say Delhi Police in its remand application

Swati Maliwal case: Bibhav Kumar formatted iPhone, CCTV footage of ‘assault’ incident blank, Delhi Police tell court

'Assault could have been fatal’, say police in its remand ap...

Police seized CCTV DVR from Kejriwal’s house, planting stories to tarnish party’s image: AAP

Police seized CCTV DVR from Kejriwal’s house, planting stories to tarnish party’s image: AAP

There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi police

Arvind Kejriwal to lead AAP’s protest march to BJP headquarters today, police tighten security

AAP protest in Delhi: BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush AAP, alleges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Cops say no permission sought for demonstration

AAP leaders once sought justice for Nirbhaya, today they are supporting an accused: Swati Maliwal

'Had Sisodia been here, things wouldn't have been so bad for me', says AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal

'Party leaders once sought justice for Nirbhaya, today they ...

17-year-old rams speeding luxury car into bike in Maharashtra's Pune, 2 dead

17-year-old rams speeding luxury car into bike in Maharashtra's Pune, 2 dead

After knocking down the duo, the car crashed into the roadsi...


Cities

View All

Firing near Aujla’s rally venue

Firing near Aujla’s rally venue

City to witness contest mainly between aspirants of four recognised parties

Lok Sabha election 2024: Cauliflower, cylinder, CCTV camera: Independents’ symbols grab attention

CPI’s Daswinder faces sweltering heat, challenge of eroding party base

Murder suspect held from Golden Temple complex

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Patiala mishap snuffs out lives of 2 tricity residents

Patiala mishap snuffs out lives of 2 tricity residents

INDIA VOTES 2024: City women list demands, will deliver, say candidates

INDIA VOTES 2024: 27 Form 12D voters to cast their ballot today

Shekhawat seeks support of Mohali industrialists

CPI backing boost for Congress: Singla

Swati Maliwal case: Assault could have been ‘fatal’, say Delhi Police in its remand application

Swati Maliwal case: Bibhav Kumar formatted iPhone, CCTV footage of ‘assault’ incident blank, Delhi Police tell court

Police seized CCTV DVR from Kejriwal’s house, planting stories to tarnish party’s image: AAP

'Had Sisodia been here, things wouldn't have been so bad for me', says AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal

AAP protest in Delhi: BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush AAP, alleges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case: Police seize CCTV digital video recorder from Delhi CM Kejriwal’s house

INDIA VOTES 2024: Observers seek support from parties, candidates for transparent elections

INDIA VOTES 2024: Observers seek support from parties, candidates for transparent elections

For some, votes matter more than peace: Sukhbir Badal

Punjab for Punjabis, vows Akali manifesto

Posters, leaders’ photos blackened in Jalandhar

Candidates dance, play games to woo voters

At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

Max voters in Gill, least in Raikot Assembly segment

Wife, daughters putting in all efforts for Parashar’s win

Major tragedy averted as loaded truck overturns

Car-truck collision kills woman in Khanna

Bhushan trains guns at Modi govt, calls them ‘threat to democracy’

Bhushan trains guns at Modi govt, calls them ‘threat to democracy’

2nd randomisation of EVMs at Fatehgarh Sahib

Divine intervention: Candidates head to astrologers

Police DAV School holds investiture ceremony