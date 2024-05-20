Royal Challengers Bangalore secure playoff spot with thrilling victory over Chennai Super Kings, fans mock, harass each other

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 20

M Chinnaswamy Stadium was a cauldron of emotion as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to secure a playoff spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The showdown, eagerly anticipated as a clash of titans between cricket legends Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, with Kohli leading RCB to a memorable victory. This marked RCB’s sixth consecutive win, a stunning comeback after losing seven of their first eight matches.

The stadium atmosphere was electric as the final ball was bowled and RCB sealed their victory. RCB fans danced and cheered, and burnt fire crackers. Fans spilled into the streets, chanting Kohli’s name, revelling in a spectacular turnaround in the tournament.

However, the CSK fans were left heartbroken. For many, the pain was multiplied by the speculation that 2024 could be Dhoni’s final season.

However, the intense rivalry between RCB and CSK fans did not end at the stadium. It spilled over into the streets. According to reports, clashes between fans, engaged in verbal and physical confrontations, tarnished an otherwise thrilling evening of cricket. Some RCB supporters reportedly blocked a CSK fan’s car, while there were incidents of CSK fans harassing a young RCB supporter. Further, some RCB fans were seen mocking CSK supporters outside the stadium.

Hundreds of rcb fans gathered around car of csk fan. They were trying to snatch MS Dhoni's from him and he was showing it proudly and fearlessly. Proper lion and dogs stuff!

The confrontations extended beyond the stadium, with social media abuzz with experiences after RCB’s crucial win. One user on the platform X shared, “Feeling unsafe wearing a CSK jersey outside and around Chinnaswamy stadium. RCB fans (men) here are abusing and bullying every single person walking by. So many men out here are so drunk and abusive on face be it women or men. People are also driving rashly, scaring us.” Another user wrote, “Such hooligans, man. Whoever is walking out of the stadium in CSK colours is being screamed upon, shouted upon by local RCB supporters. Jeez. We were two girls and just boarded the cab home. Wearing this five-time champion yellow jersey with pride always.”

