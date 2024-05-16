 SRH qualifies for IPL playoff after rain washes out match against GT : The Tribune India

  • IPL 2024
  • SRH qualifies for IPL playoff after rain washes out match against GT

SRH qualifies for IPL playoff after rain washes out match against GT

Chennai Super Kings (14), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (12), Delhi Capitals (14) and Lucknow Super Giants (12) -- are still in fray for the battle for the last spot

SRH qualifies for IPL playoff after rain washes out match against GT

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and others play football as rain delays an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT), at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad on May 16, 2024. PTI



PTI

Hyderabad, May 16

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday qualified for the Indian Premier League play-offs after rain washed out their IPL match against Gujarat Titans here without a ball being bowled.

SRH thus became the third team to make the cut after following Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, who are currently occupying the top two places in the standings.

The Sunrisers received one point to take their tally to 15 points with one match to go. They will face Punjab Kings, who have already been eliminated, on May 19 in their last league assignment.

GT, the last year's runners-up and 2022 champions, were knocked out of the play-off race after their previous match was also abandoned due to rain. They thus end the season with 12 points from 14 matches.

The toss didn't happen at scheduled time of 7 pm due to rain and wet outfield. The rain intensified before settling into a steady shower as the covers and outfield stayed covered.

The cut-off time for a five-over game was 10:56 PM, which meant the drizzle needed to stop for mop-up to begin by around 10:15pm but with rain showing no signs of abating, the official decided to abandon the match.

It is the second game to be called off in this IPL, because of rain and wet outfield.

Four teams -- Chennai Super Kings (14), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (12), Delhi Capitals (14) and Lucknow Super Giants (12) -- are still in fray for the battle for the last spot.

If LSG win against Mumbai Indians on Friday, they will move to 14 points to stay mathematically alive but CSK will seal the spot if they beat RCB or the game is washed out on Saturday.

If RCB beat CSK by at least 18 runs or 11 balls to spare then they will grab the fourth available spot on the basis of net run-rate as they would be on 14 points, same as DC, CSK and LSG (if they win).

#Cricket #Gujarat #IPL #Lucknow #Rajasthan


