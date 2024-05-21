Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders

Ahmedabad, May 21
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the first Qualifier of the IPL here on Tuesday.
Both teams are playing an unchanged eleven.
The winners of the game will make the summit clash in Chennai on Sunday. The losing team on the other hand will meet the winners of the Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 in Chennai on Friday.
TEAMS
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and T Natarajan
