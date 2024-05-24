 IPL 2024: Royal 'harakiri' puts Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL final, to face KKR : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • IPL 2024
  • IPL 2024: Royal 'harakiri' puts Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL final, to face KKR

IPL 2024: Royal 'harakiri' puts Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL final, to face KKR

Apart from Boult (3/45) and Avesh Khan (3/27), Sandeep Sharma (2/25) also claimed two wickets after RR won the toss and elected to bowl

IPL 2024: Royal 'harakiri' puts Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL final, to face KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Abhishek Sharma celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on May 24, 2024. PTI



PTI

Chennai, May 24

Rajasthan Royals' talented young pretenders miserably failed in a 'Slow Track Test' as Sunrisers Hyderabad's unfancied spin twins Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed spun a web to set-up a 36-run win in the Qualifier 2 and an IPL summit date with Kolkata Knight Riders here on Friday.

The title clash will be played here on Sunday. 

Chasing a target of 176, Royals were restricted to 139 for 7 ensuring a third IPL final for SRH after 2016 and 2018.

On a slow track that offered significant turn and grip as the evening progressed and no dew to help batters, Abhishek (2/24 in 4 overs) and Shahbaz (3/23 in 4 overs) forced the Yashasvi Jaiswals, Sanju Samsons and Riyan Parags to press the unwanted 'Harakiri button' in 15 minutes of pure brain fade that ended their hopes of a third final. 

Their combined figures of 5 for 47 in 8 overs completely overshadowed the celebrated duo of Ravichandran Ashwin (0/43 in 4 overs) and Yuzvendra Chahal (0/34 in 4 overs), who gave away 77 runs in their quota of overs. 

That difference also became the difference between the two sides eventually. 

From a comfortable 65 for 1 in 7.4 overs, it suddenly became 79 for 5 by the end of the 12th over. 

Abhishek, who had bowled only three overs in 15 games prior this night, suddenly got the ball to dip and turn while Shahbaz's deliveries gripped and one such saw the back of Samson, who waited for an eternity to pull over the cow corner. 

Jaiswal and for that matter Parag also couldn't simply get the distance as the ball stopped on them.

The humidity was around 80 percent and hence the absence of dew only made matters worse.

Dhruv Jurel (56 not out off 35 balls) tried his bit but save Jaiswal (42 off 21 balls) all others flattered to deceive. 

It must be mentioned that the highly-rated Samson, again failed to score on days when it mattered. Samson's failures on big days have been his biggest undoing and Royals expected a much better effort from their skipper. 

It was imperative after Sandeep Sharma, the master operator on tacky surfaces, put his skill-sets to optimum use while restricting Hyderabad to a decent yet manageable 175 for 9.

The Royals bowling could be segregated into three distinct parts despite Heinrich Klaasen's half-century (50, 34b) that had four maximums.

Trent Boult (3/45) started the slide in the Powerplays, Sandeep choked the 'Orange Army' batters in the middle overs while Avesh Khan 2.0 was as  menacing at the death (3/27) as he has been throughout the tournament. 

But it was the canny Sandeep (2/25 in 4 overs), who took pace off his deliveries as Sunrisers batters were literally 'Short Third-Manned' with four batters failing to clear the fielder stationed at the edge of the 30-yard circle. 

Chahal manning the slot took three catches while Ashwin also got one at the same position.

The problem SRH batters, including the in-form Travis Head (34 off 28 balls), faced was the lack of pace in the surface that became a hindrance while using it for the traditional T20 ramp scoops. 

Abhishek (12) at the start became indiscreet when he played one shot too many off Boult and was holed out. 

The ploy to use Ashwin (0/43 in 4 overs) with the new ball because of his familiarity with Chepauk didn't work as Rahul Tripathi (37 off 15 balls) hit the senior off-spinner out of the attack. 

Just when it seemed that he was taking control on a day when Head wasn't getting his timing right, his poor shot selection while trying to hit Boult over short third became his undoing. 

Aiden Markram's re-entry in playing XI didn't pay dividends as he was out slashing at short third-man. However with Klaasen for company, SRH were clawing back at 99 for 3 when Head paid for his profligacy with Sandeep rolling his fingers over. 

Klaasen understood that the ball wasn't coming onto the bat and only went for the jugular to the deliveries that were in his arc as he got one of his better half-centuries in difficult conditions before a slower delivery on the blockhole rattled the furniture. 

With Klaasen's departure, the chances of getting past 200 also went through the window. PTI

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #IPL #Rajasthan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Police arrest several farm leaders hours before PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

2
Haryana

6 of family from Uttar Pradesh travelling to Vaishno Devi die in road accident on Delhi-Ambala highway

3
Punjab

Punjab Congress unites to take on ‘traitor’ Ravneet Bittu in Ludhiana

4
India

‘Hands off!’ says Supreme Court; refuses to pass orders on ADR plea for full voter turnout data in 48 hours of polling

5
Patiala Patiala rally

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

6
Punjab

Barred from Modi rally, farmers clash with cops in Punjab's Patiala, block roads

7
Punjab

Congress’s ‘royal family’ removed Amarinder Singh from CM’s post when he refused to obey orders: PM Modi at Gurdaspur rally

8
Trending

Rap video of Pune teen boasting how he got away with Porsche crash goes viral; mother calls it ‘fake’, seeks police protection

9
Punjab

The Tribune Analysis: ‘People’s Maharaja’ missing from political action

10
Punjab

Druglord got call from US minutes before he was shot in Jalandhar, claims family

Don't Miss

View All
Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

Top News

6 more die of suspected heat stroke as mercury soars to 49 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan

Met issues 'red' warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; Phalodi in Rajasthan sizzles at 49 degrees Celsius

The extreme heat will continue in parts of Delhi, Rajasthan,...

Congress’s ‘royal family’ removed Amarinder Singh from CM’s post when he refused to obey orders: PM Modi at Gurdaspur rally

Congress’s ‘royal family’ removed Amarinder Singh from CM’s post when he refused to obey orders: PM Modi at Gurdaspur rally

Says the Punjab CM cannot take decisions on his own and has ...

Pune car crash: Juvenile's father, 5 others sent in judicial custody

Attempt made to show teen was not driving Porsche, says Pune top cop, admits to probe lapses

2 police officials suspended for lapses committed during the...

Court convicts activist Medha Patkar in defamation case filed by Delhi L-G VK Saxena

23 years after Delhi L-G VK Saxena’s complaint, activist Medha Patkar convicted in defamation case

Delhi Metropolitan Magistrate Raghav Sharma posts the matter...

Sunrisers Hyderabad post 175-9 against Rajasthan Royals in IPL Qualifier 2

IPL 2024: Royal 'harakiri' puts Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL final, to face KKR

Apart from Boult (3/45) and Avesh Khan (3/27), Sandeep Sharm...


Cities

View All

LS election: Independents throw their hat in the ring

LS election: Independents throw their hat in the ring

SAD garnering good response from all sections, claims Bikram Majithia

Vote for Khadoor Sahib CPI candidate: Punjab Istri Sabha

Amritsar Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla invokes Channi after ‘anti-Dalit’ charge

Perturbed over contaminated water supply, Chheharta residents decide against voting

INDIA bloc getting ‘clear’ mandate in Lok Sabha polls, will name PM in less than 3 days: Jairam Ramesh

INDIA bloc getting ‘clear’ mandate in Lok Sabha polls, will name PM in less than 3 days: Jairam Ramesh

AWHO liable for deficiencies in service under Consumer Protection Act: District consumer commission

Met issues 'red' warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; Phalodi in Rajasthan sizzles at 49 degrees Celsius

Punjab and Haryana High Court to hear Centre, states before ruling on OBC/BC appointments

Day 1 sees 135 votes cast from home in Chandigarh

Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar remanded in four-day judicial custody

Swati Maliwal assault case: Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar remanded in four-day judicial custody

PM Modi has accepted excise policy case is wrong, all arrested should be released: Arvind Kejriwal

Businessman's entire family attempts suicide in Haryana's Faridabad

High-decibel campaigning concludes, polling tomorrow

Rahul takes jibe at Modi over ‘sent by God’ claim

Their balloon has burst, no one wants to vote for Congress, INDIA bloc: PM Modi in Jalandhar

Their balloon has burst, no one wants to vote for Congress, INDIA bloc: PM Modi in Jalandhar

Sold abroad? Punjab and Haryana High Court orders video call for woman in Bahrain

Punjab Police arrest several farm leaders hours before PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

It won’t be easy for BJP to come back to power, especially if there is fair play and no tampering with EVMs: Mayawati

Families join the poll fray as campaigns hit fever pitch

Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for tighter controls on deceitful visa agents exploiting youth’s dreams of better life abroad

Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for tighter controls on deceitful visa agents exploiting youth’s dreams of better life abroad

PM committed to honouring Sikh community, says Bittu

4 killed in road accident in Punjab's Ludhiana

Punjab Congress unites to take on ‘traitor’ Ravneet Bittu in Ludhiana

DEO leads police flag march in city areas ahead of Lok Sabha poll

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

Barred from Modi rally, farmers clash with cops in Punjab's Patiala, block roads