 'Would he like to bat higher...", says Brian Lara after Dhoni's 9-ball 28 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • IPL 2024
  • 'Would he like to bat higher...", says Brian Lara after Dhoni's 9-ball 28

'Would he like to bat higher...", says Brian Lara after Dhoni's 9-ball 28

'Would he like to bat higher...

Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni plays a shot during the match against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow on Friday. PTI



IANS

Mumbai, April 20

West Indies legend Brian Lara has noted that former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is coming to bat at No 7-8 position for Chennai Super Kings but does not like to bat higher to give younger players opportunities to excel at the top.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports Cricket Live, Lara shared his thoughts on MS Dhoni's batting against Lucknow Super Giants after the former CSK captain hammered a 9-ball unbeaten 28 to help his team reach 176/6 in 20 overs at the Ekana Stadium on Friday night.

However, CSK ended on the losing side despite Dhoni's cameo as K.L. Rahul (82) and Quinton de Kock (54) shared a 134-run opening partnership to guide LSG to an eight-wicket victory.

Lara said Dhoni's knock was just brilliant. ”It's just brilliant. The question has to be asked would you like to bat higher? Because I can see he's making valuable contributions. But there are a couple of losing causes as well. So, I think that should be a consideration," he said.

"At 42, he's most likely thinking from the team's point of view, that the young guys got to do the job. But I think the middle of the innings told a little bit too much about CSK's batting. And it created the fact that even though he exploded at the end and he did that Dhoni thing at the end and it still was not enough," said Lara.

The West Indies legend said that CSK will have to go to the drawing board to little bit more aggressive throughout the innings.

"So, I think they will have to go back to the drawing board. And realize that they need to be a little bit more aggressive throughout the innings. Because at the back end, you've got the man to come. And if he gets two-three overs, as he did against Mumbai Indians. And propelled them above 200. They need to think about that all the time," he said.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports Cricket Live, Lara shared his thoughts on moments when Dhoni comes to bat and the support he gathers around his presence during any CSK match.

"That's the terrific part of the game. I've said it over and over again, when you have a guy aged 42, a legend, an icon in the game, someone who has played in the IPL for so many years and you don't know when he's going to say, hey, that's it. He comes out to bat and I think it's just a moment to savour and everyone is just going to feel amazing about this. It's going to be a lot of emotions, but then he walks out and does the business.

"And at 42, you are thinking, well, let's strategize. We need to put this man at a certain place to ensure that we can win matches because he's going out there, he is putting runs on the board and maybe on the back of some poor batting or partnerships.

"So right now he's in a predicament because he most likely loves what he's doing. He is 42 and he has the gloves in his hands. He is batting at seven or eight and he's making his own contributions in five or 10 balls he faced. He may not have to look and say, listen, I may have to go up the order because I may need a little bit more runs. He has batted five, or six times now and remained unbeaten. So, any team strategizing would say, well, obviously you have to go up. But I don't think he will," Lara told Star Sports.

Lara also praised Dhoni for his fitness and running between the wickets.

"He's still doing it today and let's make sure that he's on the park for all the matches in this IPL for CSK. But yeah, running between the wickets where he is aware of the situation and aware that the matchup for him is just the correct matchup. And it just looked like when you look at the counter, there's two umpires, 11 fielders, and a bowler, and then there's these fans, and they all just look like spectators when he's striking the ball. Fielders diving to his left, he can't get it, fielders looking his head, he can't get it. It's just his show. He's just scripted it so well," said Lara.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai #West Indies


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘How was the slap bro’: Pakistani athlete slaps India’s player, later raises Indian flag saying ‘this fight was for peace, we are not enemies’

2
Punjab

SAD announces 2nd list; Harsimrat Badal to contest from Bathinda, Hardev Saini from Chandigarh

3
Punjab

Former Punjab Congress chief Mohinder Singh Kaypee joins SAD

4
Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

5
Trending

8 family members leave restaurant without paying Rs 34,000 bill in UK; know what happens next

6
Punjab

Congress announces 2 more candidates for Punjab; fields Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur

7
India

Over 25,000 West Bengal teachers lose jobs as Calcutta High Court cancels all appointments

8
Delhi What our readers say

Encroachments in Faridabad park

9
India

Indians can now get multiple entry Schengen visa with longer validity as EU eases norms

10
India

BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal wins Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed

Don't Miss

View All
Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Top News

North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies

North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies

Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...

Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'

Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'

Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara

Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’


Cities

View All

8.30 kg ‘pure-grade’ heroin seized in Pathankot, 3 held

8.30 kg ‘pure-grade’ heroin seized in Pathankot, 3 held

Ensure lifting of procured wheat in 72 hours: DC

Passengers continue to face problem due to ‘rail roko’ agitation by farmers

Tough fight for Harsimrat in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Monkey menace haunts northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

Monkey menace haunts Chandigarh's northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

3-time councillor Hardeep Singh Saini Akali Dal’s pick from Chandigarh

Sanjay Tandon: Constituency hopper or local leader, let Chandigarh voters decide

Spousal maintenance: Support only when wife is unable to sustain herself, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Where are ‘achhe din’: Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari slams BJP over back-breaking prices

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Delhi court directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine Arvind Kejriwal

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Supreme Court refuses to entertain furlough plea by ex-Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar

Gogi gang member shot dead in Delhi

‘Arvind Kejriwal asking for insulin daily’: AAP sources cite Delhi CM’s letter to Tihar superintendent

INDIA VOTES 2024: ‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Jalandhar seat: Shift in Dalit dynastic allegiances amidst contest between ‘outsiders’

2 days on, rainwater still accumulated on roads in Jalandhar

Mohinder Singh Kaypee third party-hopper to enter Jalandhar battle arena

Highest number of oldest voters, third lowest first-timers in Ludhiana LS seat

Highest number of oldest voters, third lowest first-timers in Ludhiana LS seat

Ranjit Singh Dhillon is SAD candidate

Move door to door to boost elector turnout, admn tells election officials

Extortion calls: Police seize seven more guns, SSP’s stamp from duo

Where do you stand on pollution, environmentalists ask candidates

Patiala railway cops arrest drug peddler

Patiala railway cops arrest drug peddler

Schoolteacher robbed at knifepoint, left injured

Power engineers’ appeal to voters

Mohali: Health services hit as doctors protest assault on medical officer in Hoshiarpur, seek action

Health services suspended over assault on Hoshiarpur doctor