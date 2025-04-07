CSK legend Dhoni clears the air on retirement speculation ahead of IPL 2025

Speculation surrounding MS Dhoni’s retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been intensifying ever since Chennai Super Kings’ clash with Delhi Capitals this past Saturday.

At 43, and with his batting performances hitting a new low, many believe this season could mark the end of his illustrious IPL career.

However, in a candid conversation with Raj Shamani on his podcast, Dhoni put all retirement rumors to rest, offering a clear stance on his future in the game.

“No, not right now… I am still playing the IPL and one year at a time. I am 43, by the end of this IPL season, I will be 44 in July. So I have 10 months to decide whether I want to play one more year and it's not me deciding; it's the body that tells you, whether you can or cannot,” stated Dhoni, who is playing his 18th IPL season.

“I am fully focused on what need to be done right now. We’ll see after that,” the CSK legend added.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming recently said that Dhoni is “still going strong” and putting an end to the former skipper's run in the IPL is not a role assigned to him.

Despite struggles with the bat this season, Dhoni's wicket-keeping and fitness levels have remained impressive, showcasing his remarkable consistency. His reflexes are still sharp, and his cricketing mind continues to be as astute as ever. Yet, his batting has been a point of concern, with Dhoni failing to finish any innings on a high so far in IPL 2025.

Dhoni's presence at the back-end, which once was considered a boon, is turning out into a bane for the 'Yellow Brigade'.

In the recent match against Delhi Capitals, Dhoni managed just 30 runs from 26 balls, as CSK suffered a heavy 50-run defeat.

In one of their worst starts to an IPL season, CSK have now completed a hat-trick of defeats, all while chasing.