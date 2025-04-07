DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ipl 2025 / CSK legend Dhoni clears the air on retirement speculation ahead of IPL 2025

CSK legend Dhoni clears the air on retirement speculation ahead of IPL 2025

In one of their worst starts to an IPL season, CSK have now completed a hat-trick of defeats, all while chasing
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:37 PM Apr 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni reacts during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match against Delhi Capitals. PTI
Advertisement

Speculation surrounding MS Dhoni’s retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been intensifying ever since Chennai Super Kings’ clash with Delhi Capitals this past Saturday.

At 43, and with his batting performances hitting a new low, many believe this season could mark the end of his illustrious IPL career.

However, in a candid conversation with Raj Shamani on his podcast, Dhoni put all retirement rumors to rest, offering a clear stance on his future in the game.

Advertisement

“No, not right now… I am still playing the IPL and one year at a time. I am 43, by the end of this IPL season, I will be 44 in July. So I have 10 months to decide whether I want to play one more year and it's not me deciding; it's the body that tells you, whether you can or cannot,” stated Dhoni, who is playing his 18th IPL season.

“I am fully focused on what need to be done right now. We’ll see after that,” the CSK legend added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming recently said that Dhoni is “still going strong” and putting an end to the former skipper's run in the IPL is not a role assigned to him.

Despite struggles with the bat this season, Dhoni's wicket-keeping and fitness levels have remained impressive, showcasing his remarkable consistency. His reflexes are still sharp, and his cricketing mind continues to be as astute as ever. Yet, his batting has been a point of concern, with Dhoni failing to finish any innings on a high so far in IPL 2025.

Dhoni's presence at the back-end, which once was considered a boon, is turning out into a bane for the 'Yellow Brigade'.

In the recent match against Delhi Capitals, Dhoni managed just 30 runs from 26 balls, as CSK suffered a heavy 50-run defeat.

In one of their worst starts to an IPL season, CSK have now completed a hat-trick of defeats, all while chasing.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper