Shubman Gill in trouble? Gujarat Titans skipper risks 1 match ban after 'heated umpire arguments'

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill could be staring at disciplinary action after engaging in two heated exchanges with umpires during the Indian Premier League 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

While GT clinched a crucial 38-run victory, Gill’s confrontational conduct may cost him ahead of the team’s upcoming IPL game against Mumbai Indians on May 6.

The first flashpoint came after Gill was ‘controversially’ run out for a blistering 76 (38), sparking an animated argument with the fourth umpire over the decision.

Advertisement

The tension flared again in the second innings when Gill furiously protested an on-field LBW call that went in Sunrisers batter Abhishek Sharma’s favour. The GT captain had to be calmed down by the opposition batter himself.

Gill’s actions appear to breach Article 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which relates to dissent at an umpire’s decision. With two incidents in one match, he could face a Level 1 offence—leading to a fine and demerit points—or, if deemed more serious, a Level 2 offence, which could result in a match suspension.

Advertisement

However, Gill later opened up about the heated exchange with the umpire during the run chase. Speaking at the post match presentation, the Gujarat Titans skipper downplayed the incident, stating that emotions were running high in a crucial game.

“There are so many emotions, you give 110% on the field, sometimes you're bound to show emotions,” Gill said.