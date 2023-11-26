1,117 erring consumers lose power in Kashmir

PTI

Srinagar, November 25

Tightening the noose on consumers indulging in direct hooking from the power line, violation of the agreed load and bypassing the electricity metres, the authorities in Kashmir have disconnected 1,117 connections, an official spokesman said on Saturday.

The authorities realised a revenue of more than Rs 29 crore in the last four days, the spokesman added.

In order to provide relief to genuine consumers, the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has escalated its night patrolling and inspection drives to tighten noose on “erring” consumers who indulge in widespread hooking, violation of the agreed load and bypassing of the metres, the spokesman said.

A revenue of Rs 9.18 crore as pending arrear dues were collected on Friday alone by the corporation. The spokesperson said out of 1,153 inspections carried out in the Kashmir Division, 331 were conducted in Srinagar, 367 in Ganderbal, 140 in Pulwama, 142 in Bijbehara and 154 in Sopore.

