1,151 new Covid cases, nine deaths

Srinagar, February 6
Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 1,151 new Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 4,46,648 while nine more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 511 were from the Jammu division and 640 from the Kashmir division. Srinagar district recorded the highest of 197 cases followed by 168 cases in Jammu district.
There are 17,412 active cases in the UT while the number of recovered patients is 4,24,521. The death toll due to the pandemic stands at 4,715.
Ladakh’s Covid caseload has increased to 26,821 as 111 more people tested positive for the viral disease on Sunday. While 57 fresh cases were reported from Kargil district, 54 were from Leh district. The death toll remained unchanged at 226, including 167 from Leh. As many as 165 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from Covid. With this, the recoveries have gone up to 25,570. —
