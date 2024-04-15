1.4 kg heroin seized in Rajouri, takes overall recovery to 9.98 kg

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 14

Over 1.4 kgs of heroin has been seized in Rajouri district, taking the overall recovery of the narcotic drug to 9.98 kgs from three cross-border smugglers who were arrested near the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday, police said.

Village Defence Committee (VDC) members and locals in Makri village had foiled a narco-smuggling attempt by catching three persons red-handed. One of the accused was able to flee from the spot. The arrested accused have been identified as Naveen Kumar, Sukhvinder and Davinder, all residents of Makri village, who were arrested on April 10 with a bag containing 8.5 kg of heroin.

Makri village falls ahead of the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS), referred to as LoC fence, in Nowshera sector of Rajouri.

“Notably, each of the arrested accused persons admitted their involvement in commission of crime during sustained questioning. Multiple subsequent recoveries of heroin like narcotics weighing as much as 1.44 kg were made by the investigating officer. The total recovery made in the instant case is 9.98 kg till now,” an official said.

During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that three vehicles, including a dumper bearing number JK11G 8174, motorcycle bearing number JK11C 3442 and load carrier bearing number JK11C 9644 were used as conveyance in commission of crime. Police have seized these vehicles.

“Further investigation in the case is going on and all forward and backward linkages shall be identified and dealt strictly within the ambit of law,” SSP Amritpal Singh said.

The SSP said Rajouri Police are working on multipronged strategy to deal with the problem of drug abuse. On one hand awareness programmes are being organised in every nook and corner of the district and on the other hand, drug peddlers are being booked under PITNDPS Act on regular basis.

The SSP said there is no space for drug peddlers in Rajouri. “Drug peddlers should shun the path of spoiling our generation and must return to mainstream otherwise they will be dealt with iron hand,” he said.

